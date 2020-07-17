Gautam Gambhir Predicts India Will Beat Australia In 2020 Even In Smith, Warner's Presence

Former Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir recently made a massive claim regarding India’s tour of Australia later this year. The 38-year-old believes that Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, will be able to successfully defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy title despite the return of veteran Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner. India are currently the title holders because of their series win by a 2-1 margin in Australia on their 2018-19 tour.

Gautam Gambhir speaks his mind on impending India vs Australia 2020 battle

With India’s victory in 2018-19, Virat Kohli’s men became the first Indian side ever to register a Test series win in Australia. However, the hosts were without the services of their most prolific run-getters in the form of Steve Smith and David Warner. At the time, the two cricketers were serving their ban from international cricket due to their involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering episode.

While speaking with Times of India, Gautam Gambhir said that the present Indian team has a bowling attack that can “challenge any team in any conditions”. He specifically spoke about India’s fast bowling unit comprising the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma who achieved considerable success during their 2018-19 trip ‘Down Under’ as well. According to Gautam Gambhir, India will be able to pose a “serious challenge for the hosts” because their previous success is already “in the bag”.

India vs Australia 2020: Virat Kohli and co tour itinerary for Australia later this year

The upcoming series will be played between December 2020 and January 2021 across four different Australian venues. The schedule was churned out by Cricket Australia late in May after much consideration regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The opening match at The Gabba is scheduled to be a Day-Night affair.

Schedule for India vs Australia 2020-21 four-match Test series:

India vs Australia 2020 first Test: December 3-7 at The Gabba, Brisbane

India vs Australia 2020 second Test: December 11-15 at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Australia 2020 third Test: December 26-30 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

India vs Australia 2020 fourth Test: January 3-7 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Image Courtesy: PTI, Cricket Australia Twitter