Gautam Gambhir Shocked With Major Virat Kohli Statement Despite RCB Beating SRH

The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday became the first team to register two successive wins in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. While the Virat Kohli-led side have impressed fans with their improved performances in their first two fixtures, former India player Gautam Gambhir was left unimpressed with Kohli's captaincy. The cricketer-turned-politician went on to question the RCB skipper's tactics during the team's clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Gautam Gambhir expresses shock over Virat Kohli's captaincy

The Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 14. The Bangalore side could only manage to post a total of 149 after being asked to bat first on the surface. However, they staged a miraculous comeback with an inspiring bowling performance to clinch the contest by 6 runs.

Glenn Maxwell, with his gutsy half-century, was the only saving grace for the RCB team apart from Virat Kohli, who also contributed with 33 crucial runs at the top of the order. The other batters visibly struggled against the SRH bowlers and failed to make an impact in the fixture. The team management's decision of promoting 26-year-old all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed to number 3 in their batting order also did not pay dividends as he could only manage to score 14 runs in the game.

Virat Kohli had revealed after the toss that Shahbaz Ahmed will play at the number 3 spot for RCB in the game against SRH. Gautam Gambhir was surprised with the star player's statements and spoke about the same on commentary. He mentioned how he has never seen any captain who has stated who will bat at number 3 for his side ahead of an encounter. He pointed out that a captain generally names the opening pair but does not share details about the 'one down' batsman ahead of the game.

While Shahbaz Ahmed failed to make the most of the opportunity with the bat, he chipped in with a stunning bowling performance. The left-arm spinner claimed three vital wickets in the 17th over of the SRH innings to change the dynamics of the contest. The talented youngster dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad in a single over and was instrumental in his team registering a famous win.

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir

The Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir rivalry probably began in the 2013 edition due to their on-field fight. The ex-KKR captain has on several occasions expressed his apprehensions regarding Virat Kohli's captaincy. The feisty left-hander had also slammed Kohli's ICC World T20 preparations earlier this year. In a conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir stated that it amazes him to see that Virat Kohli has started preparing for the T20 World Cup just seven months before the event takes place. Gambhir further mocked Kohli saying that the Indian captain would probably start preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022 after the T20 World Cup 2021 is over.

SRH vs RCB scorecard

RCB - 149/8 (20 overs) (Glenn Maxwell - 59, Virat Kohli - 33) (Jason Holder 3-30, Rashid Khan 2-18)

SRH - 143/9 (20 overs) (David Warner - 54, Manish Pandey - 38) (Shahbaz Ahmed 3-7, Mohammed Siraj 2-25)

IPL 2021 points table updates

The Royal Challengers Bangalore move to the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table after becoming the first team to have secured two victories so far in the competition. Sunrisers Hyderabad occupy the penultimate position, and they are yet to get off the mark on the points table. Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are the other three teams in the top four with two points each.

RCB IPL 2021 schedule

The entirety of the IPL 2021 season will be played at neutral venues. As per the RCB IPL schedule, they are slated to play three matches in Chennai, two in Mumbai, four at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and five of them at Kolkata, respectively. Here is the full RCB IPL 2021 schedule -

The moment we've all been waiting for! The fixtures for #IPL2021 are out! ðŸ¤©



Which RCB game are you looking forward to the most, 12th Man Army?ðŸ¤”#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/WXj353JQqc — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 7, 2021

Image source: IPL Instagram / PTI