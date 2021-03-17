Gautam Gambhir Surprisingly Snubs Virat Kohli In Naming World's Best White-ball Batsman

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir might have retired from all forms of cricket but the southpaw is pretty much involved in the sport through his role as a commentator and a cricketing pundit. Gambhir is pretty vocal about his views and has time and again been in the news for his bold comments or claims.

Gautam Gambhir snubs Virat Kohli, calls Jos Buttler & Rohit Sharma best T20 batsmen in the world

The former cricketer was at it once again as he went onto claim that England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler is probably the best T20 batsman in the world along with Rohit Sharma. Gambhir's sensational claim comes after Buttler starred in the third India vs England T20I in Ahmedabad where the visitors beat the hosts by 8 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The England opener scored an unbeaten 52-ball 83 which included five fours and four sixes.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said that Buttler is phenomenal and probably the best T20 batter in the world along with Rohit Sharma. On the same show, former England batsman Ian Bell had called Buttler the best English white-ball batsman. However, Gambhir believes that he is the best white-ball batsman in the world.

Gambhir further pointed out the options Buttler has got saying that there isn't anyone except Buttler who has got so many options, be it facing the fast bowlers or spinners, the reverse sweep, the lap, everything. According to the southpaw, once Buttler is in this kind of form, it’s difficult for anyone to stop him because he has so many options.

Notably, Gautam Gambhir mentioned both Buttler and Rohit Sharma as the best T20 batsmen and chose to snub Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been spectacular in the format. The Indian skipper is the leading run-scorer in T20Is, as well as, the IPL. Moreover, Kohli has scored back-to-back fifties in the last two India vs England T20Is, a fact which Gambhir overlooked, thus taking the perceived Gambhir vs Kohli rivalry to another level.

For the unversed, Gambhir has been immensely critical of Kohli and his tactics overall as he has been criticial of the 32-year old regularly. The Gambhir vs Kohli feud began in IPL 2013 during a game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Reportedly, Gambhir abused Kohli after the dismissal as he started walking back, which infuriated the latter resulting in a heated altercation.

Gautam Gambhir slams Virat Kohli's preparations for T20 World Cup 2021

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Gambhir said that it amazes him to see that Virat Kohli has started preparing for the T20 World Cup just seven months before the event takes place. Gambhir further mocked Kohli saying that the Indian captain would probably start preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022 after the T20 World Cup 2021 is over. Referring to Kohli's tendency of sticking to the same players despite their dismal form and not giving opportunities to new players in the playing XI, Gambhir boldly claimed that Kohli keeps talking about preparations but this is just no preparation for the T20 World Cup because it's just about looking at the same players that you have seen for so many years.

SOURCE: PTI/ ICC TWITTER