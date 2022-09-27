Last Updated:

WATCH | Gautam Gambhir Shows He Still Has It As He Turns Back The Clock In Legends League Cricket

Ex-India batsman Gautam Gambhir rolled back the years as he demonstrated his class once again while playing for India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir rolled back the years as he demonstrated his class once again while playing for India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket. With over 10,000 runs in international cricket, the 40-year-old was one of Team India's best opening batsman, and after looking at the recent videos, it seems that his star-studded abilities is still there for everyone to see.

Gautam Gambhir rolls back the clock

As seen in the video posted by India Capitals' official Instagram handle, Gautam Gambhir played some outstanding shots for a boundary to both the leg and the off side. For the first shot, the 40-year-old quickly got into position and flicked his wrists to smack the ball on the leg side. As for the second shot, he perfectly guided it to the off side for a four.

Legends League Cricket points table

In the four-team tournament, India Capitals currently lead the Legends League Cricket points table with five points after four matches. They have won two and lost two, with one match ending in no result. They are currently level on points with second-placed Gujarat Giants, who have also scored the same number of points after four games. Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers is in third, while Bhilwara Kings is in fourth with three points apiece.

Legends League Cricket schedule

With eight matches having been completed in the Legends League Cricket so far, each side will play two more matches before the qualifiers will begin from October 2 onwards. The remaining schedule of the Legends League Cricket tournament is given below:

Match No. Match Location Date

Time
9th Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Tuesday, September 27 7:30 PM IST
10th India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barabati Stadium, Cuttack Thursday, September 29

7:30 PM IST
11th Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur Friday, September 30

7:30 PM IST
12th India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur Saturday, October 1

7:30 PM IST

Qualifier 1 vs 2

 TBC vs TBC Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur Sunday, October 2

7:30 PM IST
Qualifier 3 vs loser TBC vs TBC TBC Monday, October 3

7:30 PM IST
Final TBC vs TBC TBC Wednesday, October 5

7:30 PM IST

 

