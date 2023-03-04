Gautam Gambhir Slams AB De Villiers' IPL Record; 'Anybody Could Score Runs At Chinnaswamy'

The 16th edition of the world's biggest T20 league IPL will begin on March 31, 2023, wherein the first match of the season will be played between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions Gujarat Titans. The Indian Premier League has given many stars to world cricket like David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. The Indian Premier League has witnessed the making and breaking of many records.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore and South Africa legend AB de Villiers is considered to be one of the finest players of the Indian Premier League. The veteran has produced many brilliant batting performances for RCB and has scored runs at a very healthy strike rate of over 150.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir doesn't feel that AB de Villiers is one of the greatest IPL batsmen and feels that anyone batting at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gambhir said: 'Ab de Villiers only had personal records in the IPL'

Gambhir during a discussion on Star Sports said, "Ab de Villiers only had personal records in the IPL. Anybody could have scored runs in Chinnaswamy Stadium."

AB de Villiers in the Indian Premier League has scored 5162 runs at an average of 39.71 and strike-rate of 151.6 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was one of their biggest match winners.

Fans criticized Gambhir for his comment on Twitter

If we further talk about Gautam Gambhir's performance in the IPL, the former India opener while being the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders has won two Indian Premier League titles for the franchise and the batsman also scored 2952 runs in 106 innings he played in the tournament.

If we further talk about the Indian Premier League season 16, the season can be the last for many legendary players like MS Dhoni, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and many more.

This edition of the Indian Premier League has also brought many new rules. The ten teams of the tournament will be divided into two groups with teams from the other group playing two matches with each other so on the other hand each team will play one match with each other of the same group.

The IPL has returned to the home and away matches format after three years and will be played as it was before the corona pandemic.