Gautam Gambhir Spells Out Details Of Heated Argument With Virat Kohli; 'That's How He Is'

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir has revealed the details of the heated argument he had with former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 40-year old explained how sometimes personal relationships are forgotten in the heat of the moment and when two players are engaged in fierce competition.

While speaking on the YouTube show 'Over and Out' of Jatin Sapru, Gautam Gambhir said, "That's OK, I am absolutely fine with it and I expect him to be like that," when asked of Virat Kohli's response towards him. "I am like that. I like that contest, I like people who are competitive. MS Dhoni is a competitor in his own way, Virat is a competitor in his own way."

Gambhir went on to add that sometimes a leader needs to engage in such arguments when they are in competition even though they may not want to react in such a fashion. The 40-year old added, "Sometimes when you are leading the side, you have to do it even if you don't want to do it because you want your team to play the way you want. As a leader, sometimes you are not thinking about personal relationships with the other guy [but] just because you are leading a team, you have to do it."

After explaining the argument that took place between him and Kohli in 2013, Gautam made it clear that there was nothing personal between the two then and that there will never be anything personal against the former Indian skipper. He then went on to praise the 33-year old as he said, "And I say again and again that what he's achieved, I am absolutely not surprised. That's the kind of player he was when we saw him early. But what he's transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he's worked on his skills is tremendous."

Virat Kohli continues to be a part of RCB in IPL 2022

While Virat Kohli relinquished his RCB captaincy at the last edition of the IPL, he continues to be an integral part of the team, having been one of the first players who were retained. RCB's new recruit Faf du Plessis will now lead the side in IPL 2022 after the franchise paid Rs 7 crore to sign him.