Gautam Gambhir Takes Long Overdue Vacation With Wife Natasha, Munaf Patel Reveals Location

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is among the top batsmen that India has ever produced.Â The southpaw, who retired from all forms of cricket in December 2018, is now into his second innings of sorts as a politician. Gambhir, who isÂ a Member of Parliament from East Delhi, won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections as a BJP candidateÂ from his constituencyÂ by a big margin of 695,109 votes despite being a first-time participant.

Gautam Gambhir vacations with wife Natasha in Udaipur

As a politician, Gambhir is extremely busy with his work and social deeds and also as a cricketing pundit. However, the former cricketer has taken some much-needed break as he has taken a long overdue vacation. On Monday, Gambhir took to Instagram and uploaded a picturesque photo with his wife, Natasha where the couple is seen having a gala time. Gambhir also put a lovely caption to describe his day as he wrote, "You never know what kind of day youâ€™ll have until itâ€™s evening. Mine was sublime!"

As soon as Gambhir posted the photo, fans flooded it with responses galore. Several reactions poured in as fans complimented the beautiful picture and the couple. Among many comments, one was from former Indian pacer and Gambhir's teammate during victorious 2011 World Cup campaign Munaf Patel who disclosed the location. Munaf Patel wrote, "Enjoy Udaipur bhai".

Gautam Gambhir baffled by Delhi's decision to buy Steve Smith at IPL 2021 auction

Gambhir recently expressed his perplexion over Delhi Capitals' decision to buy formerÂ Australian captain Steve Smith at the IPL auctionÂ as the franchise's top-order is already full of star-studded names. TheÂ Steve Smith IPL 2021 base price was Ã¢‚Â¹2 crore and the right-hander was bought by Delhi at a modest price of Ã¢‚Â¹2.2 crore.Â

While speaking onÂ Star Sports,Â Gambhir said that heÂ actually never thought that Delhi CapitalsÂ would go for someone like Steve Smith because they don't really need him. He further said that DelhiÂ have got Shikhar Dhawan who is in very good form and also Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant. According to Gambhir, DelhiÂ will definitely play Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis.

Gambhir reckoned that AnrichÂ Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have doneÂ really well for them and they will have the services of England all-rounder Chris Woakes as well, which is why he wonders where and how will Smith exactly drafted into the playing XI.Â However, Gambhir opined that the only good thing in the decision is that they bought Smith at a very cheap price. He stated that he would have been more critical ifÂ Delhi had bought Steve Smith at a very high price.Â

Gautam Gambhir net worth

According toÂ kreedon.com, the Gautam Gambhir net worth figure stands atÂ Ã¢‚Â¹145 crore. His income through cricket between 2017 and 2018 was Ã¢‚Â¹12.4 croreÂ which includes IPL, international as well as domestic match fees. A major part of the Gautam Gambhir net worth is formed by his income from being a cricketer and brand endorsements.

Gambhirâ€™s major sponsors included Reebok, Red Bull,Â Beverly Hills Polo Club and Hero Motocorp. Besides these, he endorsed several big brands during his playing days.Â Gambhir was appointed as the brand ambassador of CricPlay, a fantasy gaming platform. The southpaw was alsoÂ announced as the brand ambassador of Pinnacle Speciality Vehicles (PSV) in January 2018.

