Gautam Gambhir Turns 39, Kolkata Fans Dearly Miss 2-time Dream11 IPL Winning Captain

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, October 14. The southpaw is one of the most celebrated cricketers in Indian cricketing history, who had a glorious career lasting over a decade. Gautam Gambhir was instrumental in India's triumphs in T20 Cricket World Cup 2007 and ODI Cricket World Cup 2011 where he played match-winning in knocks in the finals of both marquee events.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 star Krunal Pandya jumps in on 'How it started, how it's going' trend

Dream11 IPL 2020: Fans wish Gautam Gambhir on 39th birthday, express how they miss him

Besides his international career, Gautam Gambhir has also had an illustrious Dream11 IPL career. The stylish left-hander's purple patch in the Dream11 IPL came when he joined Kolkata in 2011 after playing for Delhi during the first three years of the league. Kolkata had several big names like Chris Gayle, Ricky Ponting and Brendon McCullum withing their ranks in the first three editions of the tournament, however, they failed to live up to the expectations as they didn't qualify for the playoffs even once in the first three seasons.

That's why the team went through a complete overhaul ahead of the 2011 season and brought Gautam Gambhir on board as the captain of the franchise. They included players like Yusuf Pathan, Jacques Kallis and Brett Lee within their ranks and the franchise's performance improved drastically. It didn't take them long to lay their hands on their maiden IPL trophy as they beat Chennai in the 2012 final to win their maiden title under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 mid-season transfer: Delhi official gives update on Ajinkya Rahane rumours

The former Kolkata captain once again led his side to victory in the 2014 edition of the tournament, thus winning their second Dream11 IPL title. At that time, they were the only team after Chennai to have laid their hands on two titles. Currently, Kolkata is the third most successful franchise in the league's history after Mumbai (4 titles) and Chennai (3 titles). The Men in Purple haven't able to replicate their heroics as they haven't won any title after 2014. This proves how important Gautam Gambhir was to the Kolkata outfit.

As Gautam Gambhir turned 39, Kolkata franchise's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site to wish their former captain. The franchise posted a couple of pictures of Gautam Gambhir and asked their fans to wish the southpaw.

As soon as Kolkata posted the tweet, fans wished Gautam Gambhir on his 39th birthday. Several reactions poured in as netizens lauded Gautam Gambhir for his contribution to the franchise. While some fans expressed how much they missed Gambhir, others requested the Kolkata management to bring the former captain onboard as the mentor of the side. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket-takers: Yuzvendra Chahal equals Rashid Khan with 10 wickets

Wish you a many more

Happy Birthday 🎉🥳🎉 Sir we can't delete you from our mind because you have given a 2 times of cup to us your my one of the best batsman pic.twitter.com/9W0OTGOhIO — Saiganesh@Iam A Student (@SaiganeshIamAS1) October 14, 2020

@KKRiders please request @GautamGambhir to join your team as mentor. He has successfully led us twice to the title. His input will be valuable. He can guide us in next year's auction. — harsh mudliar (@harsh_mudliar) October 14, 2020

The man...Who never gives up

The man...Who is a great leader of all times..💯

The man...an un sung hero of CWC2011🏏

The man...who take the KNIGHTS into the heights...🏆🏆

The man... with kind heart❤

The man... who is admirable always #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir — Abhinav Sharma (@just_abhi016) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday Gauti ❣️😌 the world cup winner and one of the best captain of kkr ever pic.twitter.com/4UHdYVh0gX — Razi ahmad (@SrkBhaktRazi) October 14, 2020

I really miss those days 😔😥

Please come back 😞 pic.twitter.com/l9v1YfweAV — Unknown (@Unknown93824113) October 14, 2020

Gambhir Dream11 IPL stats

The Gautam Gambhir Dream11 IPL stats are nothing short of spectacular. The Gambhir Dream11 IPL stats include the 4217 runs he has scored in 154 matches at an average of 31.23 and strike-rate of 123.88. The Gambhir Dream11 IPL stats also include his 36 fifties in the league and 28 catches.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle set to make Dream11 IPL return against ex-team Bangalore in Sharjah

SOURCE: KOLKATA IPL TEAM TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.