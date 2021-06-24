Gautam Gambhir Tweaks A Famous, Old Saying To Congratulate NZ After Historic WTC Final Win

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor took their team across the finish line on Wednesday as the Kiwis became the first WTC Final winner in history. Kane Williamson displayed his calm and composed nature throughout India vs New Zealand Final while being equally effective with his performance. The New Zealand cricket team has always been one of the most courteous and respectful teams in the game and with the WTC Final win in their pocket, a famous historic saying has now been challenged.

Gautam Gambhir congratulates New Zealand while questioning an old saying

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir congratulated the New Zealand team in a unique way through Twitter after the India vs New Zealand Final. Gautam Gambhir posted the picture of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor while writing that nice guys don’t always finish last. The former Indian cricketer wrote this captain while considering the famous historic saying which says the opposite.

Nice guys don’t always finish last! Congrats NZ. World No.1! #WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/fshdbR1sHD — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 23, 2021

He also congratulated the New Zealand team on being crowned as the first WTC Final winner while also addressing their shift to the number 1 position in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings. After winning the World Test Championship Final, the New Zealand team has secured the number 1 position in Test rankings. New Zealand has scored 2,593 points with a rating of 123 after playing 21 matches. On the other hand, India has shifted to the number 2 position with a rating of 121.

The final day of the India vs New Zealand clash

As the play resumed on the reserve day, the New Zealand team managed to restrict India for a score of 170 runs. Tim Southee took a total of 4 wickets in the second innings while Trent Boult took 3 wickets. Kyle Jamieson emerged as the top bowler in the WTC Final as he took a total of 7 wickets. Kyle Jamieson registered a 5-wicket haul in the first innings. New Zealand had a target of 139 runs and Kane Williamson’s brilliant unbeaten half-century followed by Ross Taylor’s unbeaten 47 runs took the New Zealand team across the finish line to make them the first WTC Final winner.

Kane Williamson speaks about the WTC Final win

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Kane Williamson said that it was the pinnacle, being involved in the final against a formidable side like India. He further added that Team India certainly showed their quality and it was a lot of heart that allowed the New Zealand team to stay in the game for long periods. He also said that a lot of credit went to how their group adjusted and stayed in the battle because it was a battle and no one with the bat got momentum at any point in time as the ball kept going past the outside edge and there were always opportunities.

Image Source: BLACKCAPS Twitter/PTI