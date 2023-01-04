Gautam Gambhir Urges India To Identify Star Allrounder’s Backup To Avoid ‘serious Trouble’

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has said India could be in “serious trouble” if the team management doesn’t identify a backup for allrounder Hardik Pandya. Speaking on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ongoing India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, Gambhir advised the team to groom a suitable backup allrounder for the 29-year-old. Pandya is currently serving as the captain of the Indian T20I side against the Lankans, in his third leadership assignment.

Pandya has been at his best after returning from a back issue that forced him out of the Indian team for a long time. Meanwhile, Gambhir was all praise for the allrounder. “He (Pandya) has been absolutely brilliant. Since he has come out of that controversy. Since he has taken over as captain of Gujarat Titans, he has won the IPL. He has done everything possible that was asked of him, from the Indian cricket point of view,” Gambhir said.

"Quickly identify a back-up for Hardik"

Revealing his concern for the lack of backups for Pandya, the former World Cup winner said, “They (India) need to quickly identify a back-up for Hardik; if something happens to him, India will be in serious, serious trouble”. Pandya led Gujarat Titans to an IPL title victory in 2022 as a first-time captain and received an India call-up as a vice-captain to Rishabh Pant against South Africa in June.

He then led India against Ireland in a T20I series, before getting appointed as the captain against New Zealand after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. While his value has risen significantly due to his leadership qualities, he is also being seen as a prime candidate to take over from Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Gambhir continued to explain how Pandya played a key role for India during the T20 World Cup.

“Looking at the World Cup as well, I think the semi-final when it came to that crunch game, where India was under pressure. And then playing that kind of a blinder (63 off 33). I think he has that X-factor. Hopefully, he can try and give that X-factor or courage to other guys as well. This is a very young side, they are fearless, and that is what you want to see in T20I cricket,” Gambhir added. It is pertinent to mention that India defeated Sri Lanka by two runs in the 1st T20I on Tuesday.