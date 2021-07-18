Gautam Gambhir Urges India To 'move On' From Euphoric 2007 & 2011 World Cup Triumphs

Former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir has made it crystal clear that India must move on instead of basking in the past glory of the 2007 T20 World Cup and World Cup 2011 triumphs.

Since the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumph, India have failed to win even a single ICC event. In fact, they have made it to the semi-finals thrice (World Cup 2015, World T20 2016 & World Cup 2019) and have also made two final appearances (ICC World T20 2014 & ICC Champions Trophy 2017).

Despite being labelled as the pre-tournament favourites on most occasions, the Men In Blue have failed to rediscover their rhythm and run out of fire & brimstone during crunch knockout games.

Gautam Gambhir urges India to move on from 2007 & 2011 World Cup triumphs

“It was special but I have forgotten about it. To be honest, India needs to move on from that. 2007, it’s what, more than 13 years ago and I think we need to get rid of this obsession of 2007 and 2011," said Gautam Gambhir while speaking on Star Sports' ICC T20 World Cup Special show.

In fact, the swashbuckling opener rose to the occasion in both the summit clashes. He had scored 75 (2007 T20 World Cup), and 97 (2011 ODI World Cup) and both turned out to be match-winning knocks.

T20 World Cup 2021: Arch-rivals India & Pakistan in the same group

Meanwhile, arch-rivals, as well as the inaugural edition finalists India & Pakistan, have found themselves in the same group in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 17 October to 14 November.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the groups, selected on the basis of team rankings as of 20 March 2021, see defending champions West Indies pooled along with former champions England, Australia, and South Africa in Group 1 of the Super 12s, with two more qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.

Group 2 will comprise former champions India and Pakistan, as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan, and the other two qualifiers from Round 1.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG, and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.