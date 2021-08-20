Gautam Gambhir Urges Taliban To Not Hamper Afghanistan Cricket; Hails Rashid Khan & Co

Former Indian cricketer & BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday reacted to the Taliban's intervention in Afghanistan cricket and appealed to the terrorist organisation to not interfere in the sport. Speaking to Republic TV, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said that the Afghanistan cricket team was very talented and that sports should be kept separate from other things (political matters).

"According to me, the Afghanistan cricket team is one of those teams, who is improving day by day. They have performed really well in a short time. I would request them (Taliban) not to hamper Afghanistan cricket. Cricket and sports are different things from politics and they should be kept separate," Gautam Gambhir said.

On being asked if the Taliban will promote cricket, the East Delhi MP said, "I would not comment on Taliban but would like to say that Afghanistan cricket team is very talented. Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman and Mohammad Nabi can be part of any team because of their talent. This talent shouldn't be rusted."

Taliban storms Afghan Cricket headquarters

Earlier in the day, Taliban commanders met Afghanistan cricketer Asghar Afghan after storming into the headquarters of the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB). ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari, however, claimed that the Taliban 'love' and 'support' cricket and hence wouldn't interfere in the game.

"The Taliban love cricket. They have supported us since the beginning. They did not interfere in our activities. I don't see any interference and expect support so that our cricket can move forward. We have got an active chairman, and I remain CEO until further notice," Shinwari said.

The ACB CEO said that cricket's rise in the country coincided with insurgents' rule between 1996 and 2001 with several Afghan refugees in the neighbouring country Pakistan picking up the sport. "It can be said that cricket flourished during the Taliban era. It is also a fact that many of our players practised in Peshawar and they made the sport mainstream in Afghanistan," Shinwari said.

Talking about the players' safety, the ACB CEO said that all the players who are in Kabul are safe. He also said that the bilateral series with Sri Lanka remains on track. Also, IPO-bound players -Rashid, Mujeeb and Nabi- have got NOCs from the board to participate in the cash-rich event. "We don't see any cricketing activity suffering from the change of regime," Shinwari said.