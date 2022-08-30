Former cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Wasim Akram slammed Team India's aggressive approach in the shortest format of the game. India played Pakistan in their opening encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup on Sunday. During their chase in the second innings, India lost a couple of early wickets with batters trying to play aggressive shots. Gambhir and Akram, while criticising India's new approach under Rohit Sharma, said they need to be cautious of the situation as well.

Asia Cup 2022: India's new T20I appraoch criticised

Gambhir and Akram feel that India should first analyse the situation and conditions before going ahead with their aggressive style of play. Gambhir said the only approach should be to win a game of cricket, adding that it doesn't matter whether they do it in the 15th over or the 19th over. The 2011 World Cup-winning player said the approach should depend on the conditions that they are playing on.

Gambhir added that if there's something in the new ball and if batters try and go hard from the word go, they might lose 3-4 wickets in the powerplay, which would mean an easy ride for the opposition. Gambhir said he doesn't agree with batting at a certain tempo in every match. Akram reiterated Gambhir saying that it is not bad to have a positive approach but advised them to assess the situation as well.

"Positivity doesn't mean you need to go ‘bang bang’. And what is this approach that we keep talking about, the English approach and all that stuff. The only approach is to win a game of cricket, whether you win it in the 15th over or the 19th over, it doesn't matter. As long as the approach depends on the condition, you're playing on that as well," Gambhir said.

"If there's something in the new ball and you try to go really hard, you might end up losing 3-4 wickets in the first six overs, the game is over. When we talk about template or batting at a certain tempo, I absolutely don't agree with it," Gambhir added.

"It's India vs Pakistan match. You don't want to risk it, you would want to play 20 overs and get the target. Have positive approach, sure, but also assess the situation," Akram said while doing commentary on Star Sports.

India change batting approach under Rohit and Dravid

Rohit Sharma got dismissed while charging down the track against spinner Mohammad Nawaz, Virat Kohli also gave away his wicket cheaply while trying to loft the ball off the same bowler. Despite the early stutter, India went on to win their game against Pakistan by 5 wickets. It was Hardik Pandya who finished the chase with what Gambhir and Akram would describe as an aggressive style of play as he scored 33 off just 17 balls.

It is said that India have adopted a new attacking approach in T20Is under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Rohit himself has confirmed this on multiple occasions saying that they must adopt this new approach to stay relevant in the shortest format.

Image: Instagram/GautamGambhir/WasimAkram

