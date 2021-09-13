Gautam Gambhir Wishes Punjab Skipper KL Rahul An IPL Season Like Virat Kohli's 2016 Stint

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will have an outstanding IPL season as Virat Kohli had in 2016. Gambhir on Star Sports Network said that KL Rahul has a lot of batting potential and his best performance in the IPL is yet to come. Gambhir hoped for Rahul to have a season like Virat Kohli, who in 2016 IPL, had scored more than 900 runs, a record that still stands intact. The 2011 World Cup-winning player said Rahul is such a player that he can easily score 2-3 centuries in a season and at a very good strike rate.

Gambhir shows faith in KL Rahul

Gautam Gambhir expressed his wish that KL Rahul performs in the IPL this season, else, it will be upsetting for Punjab Kings. Gambhir pointed out that none of Punjab's international players had lived up to their full potential, naming Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Pooran as examples. When an IPL team starts expecting a lot from its international players and they don't deliver, it puts a lot of pressure on the captain, according to Gambhir. Punjab Kings is currently ranked 6th on the points table.

Rahul has been one of the key players for Punjab Kings ever since he moved to the franchise in 2018. Rahul has been scoring at an average of more than 50 in the IPL since his debut for the Kings. Rahul has already scored 331 runs in 7 games in the first half of IPL 2021 and will look to carry on from where left after the postponement of the tournament. Rahul will come into the second phase of IPL 2021 on the back of an amazing Test series in England, which will provide him with the much-needed confidence once he resumes his captaincy duties. KL Rahul is also part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The second phase of IPL 2021 is slated to resume on September 19 in UAE, with a blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Punjab Kings will restart its IPL 2021 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on September 21. The knockout stage of the tournament is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final set to be played on October 15 in Dubai.

Image: PTI