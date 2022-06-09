Last Updated:

Gautam Gambhir's 'AAPse Toh Purani Dosti' Post With Harbhajan Is Breaking The Internet

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir took to his social media handle and put up an image with former spinner Harbhajan Singh, with a hilarious caption.

Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir took to his official social media handle on Thursday and put up an image with former spinner Harbhajan Singh, with a hilarious caption that referenced their association with different political parties. Gambhir is currently a member of the Lok Sabha with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), while Singh is currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Gautam Gambhir puts up hilarious 'AAP' post with Harbhajan Singh

Despite being separated by political parties, Gautam Gambhir holds the highest regard for Harbhajan Singh as he took to his official Twitter account and shared an image portraying their friendship. While the BJP politician highlighted that their friendship will remain forever, he also did not hold back from subtly highlighting that they were representing two different political parties.

His caption hilariously killed two birds with one stone as Gambhir provided respect to Harbhajan by referring him as 'AAP' (you), and also referred to the name of the latter's party. The East Delhi MP also stated that irrespective of their political divide, the friendship between World Cup-winning teammates remains strong as ever. The Rajya Sabha MP simply replied that it was great to see the 'legend,' making no reference to their respective political parties.

Fans react to Gautam Gambhir's social media post

Netizens were super impressed and termed it as 'solid caption' and more. One mentioned that they might be divided by parties, but they were united by being members of the historic World Cup wins – 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup. 

Gambhir has been a Member of Parliament since June 17, 2019. Harbhajan Singh became a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament after the Aam Aadmi Party formed its first government in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier this year. 

Gautam Gambhir slams Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

While Gautam Gambhir continues to have the utmost respect for Harbhajan Singh, the same cannot be said for the party the spinner represents. The cricketer-turned-politician recently slammed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over his claims against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

