Gautam Gambhir's Banter With Yuvraj Singh On 39th Birthday Makes Fans Nostalgic On Twitter

Gautam Gambhir, undoubtedly one of India’s most prolific opening batsmen, celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday. Among the countless fans and dignitaries who took to social media to wish the southpaw, one of the most endearing messages came Gautam Gambhir's ex-India teammate, Yuvraj Singh. The duo played together in the Indian team for a decade, from 2003-2013 and played important roles in some of the country's most important wins.

Mr. Prince, thank you so much! Means a lot coming frm you who epitomizes selflessness! Aur cake toh tumhe lana hai na bhai? 😂🎂 https://t.co/hlWAK06lEK — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2020

Yuvi wishes Gautam Gambhir in typical Yuvi fashion

Yuvi posted a quirky birthday message for his former teammate, writing on Twitter, "Mr. GG sending you loads of love and best wishes for your special day May you always continue to score big hits through your noble and selfless work for society. Waise cake kahan hai bhai?" This resulted in an equally quirky comeback from Gambhir. The banter sent fans down memory lane, here are some of the comments from this exchange:

@YUVSTRONG12 loved the exchange of words bw two gutsy left handed & impactful batsman & selfless cricketer team india has produced. Would love to know their opinion on @devdpd07 — Abhishek Dubey (@abhishek_goldi) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday Real Hero Wining World Cup 🏆 💞💞 pic.twitter.com/xCcAkapLHE — Rohit (@RohitNigam23) October 14, 2020

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh's World Cup winning knocks

Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh have many things in common, but one of the most special things they share is the fact that they have both been a part of India's landmark World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011. At the 2007 T20 World Cup, Gautam Gambhir played a match-winning knock of 75 runs off 54 balls, batting deep into the innings, to set India up with a total of 157/7. It was in that very T20 World Cup that Yuvraj Singh had hit Stuard Broad for six 6s in an over - a rare feat that still hasn't been repeated in a T20I.

In the 2011 ODI World Cup final, Gambhir played yet another historical knock. Walking in at 31/2, Gambhir anchored the Indian batting effort, falling just three runs short of a specular World Cup 100. His 109-run partnership with captain MS Dhoni left the lower order batsmen with just enough to make, as India won their second World Cup title. Yuvraj Singh was declared the Player of the Tournament. Gambhir is often regarded by fans as the overlooked man of the match in both these games.

In 2009, Gautam Gambhir was ranked as the No.1 player in the ICC's Test rankings. He led the Kolkata IPL side to two victories, in 2012 and 2014, before being dropped from the side. His stint with the Delhi IPL side was forgettable, and in the middle of a particularly bad season in 2018, Gambhir stepped down from his captaincy role in the side. He received the Padma Shri award - India's fourth-highest civilian award - in 2019.

