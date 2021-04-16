Gautam Gambhir's 'jinxing Ability' Becomes Talk Of The Town As CSK Stun Punjab At Wankhede

As Chennai Super Kings took the field on Friday, MS Dhoni & Co. stunned Punjab Kings' power-packed batting order sending four of the batters back to the pavilion within the powerplay itself. Led by Deepak Chahar, the wrecker-in-chief, CSK dismissed KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda cheaply to gain an upper hand in the first innings of the match itself. Amidst the contest between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir hogged the limelight on Twitter for quite an unusual reason.

Gambhir, who is infamously known for his predictions, was once again called out as he predicted that Punjab Kings would hit more sixes in the contest on Friday. While the game is still underway, Punjab Kings' rattled top-order enforced fans to take a dig at the former India cricketer's prediction ability which has now turned out to be 'jinxing ability'. Similar to Michael Vaughan, Gambhir's predictions have also turned out the other way with netizens mocking his projections. Here's how netizens reacted to Gambhir's CSK vs PBKS prediction:

Gautam Gambhir Predicted Punjab Will Hit More Sixes.!! #CSKvPBKS



Le Punjab Kings : pic.twitter.com/fNfJxStJmA — INDgabru (@INDaMaN09) April 16, 2021

Gautam Gambhir said punjab kings will score more sixes. Csk fans right nowðŸ˜‚#CSKvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/5Q3H1lvyww — Vinayak (@Vinayak__45) April 16, 2021

I'm sure behind this exceptional batting performance by the Punjab team, there's a Gautam Gambhir who must have praised them recently#CSKvsPBKS — Atul Terkar (@atul_terkar) April 16, 2021

" K l Rahul will Hit highest run today ".

--gautam gambhir before match..

#CSKvPBKS @GautamGambhir ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @ChennaiIPL — IsU_ 14 (@Isuuu_14) April 16, 2021

The reaction to Gautam Gambhir's predictions is pricelessðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — Suddsszzzz (@deepcuv) April 16, 2021

Gambhir's advice to Dhoni

Gautam Gambhir gave his suggestion to what he thought was the reason for the CSK team 2021 defeat on a Star Sports show. He said that although MS Dhoni is not the same batsman as he was 4-5 years ago when he could take on any bowler in the competition with disdain while taking the game deep, he should come at a higher position to bat and lead his team from the front to strengthen the team. Gambhir added that a person cannot lead his batting side from No.7 in the lineup. The ex-KKR captain, who led the team to 2 titles in 2012 and 2014, also commented that there were problems in the bowling attack as well that CSK need to solve urgently.

Deepak Chahar wreaks havoc

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni put Punjab Kings to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Swinging into action from the very first over, Deepak Chahar's peach of delivery shattered Mayank Agarwal's stumps to help CSK draw first blood. Jadeja's lightning-fast effort in the field sent skipper KL Rahul back to pavillion and an aerobatic catch helped Deepak Chahar get his second wicket. The CSK pacer also accounted for Nicholas Pooran for a duck and dismissed Deepak Hooda in his last over. Chahar ended his spell with 4 wickets and conceded only 13 runs.