Gautam Gambhir's THESE Motivational Words Remain In KKR Star Nitish Rana's Memory

Nitish Rana, in an interview on Kolkata Knight Riders' website, has said that the biggest achievement of his career was being appointed as the captain of the Delhi team, and hearing Gautam Gambhir say that he was the right man to lead Delhi. "Imagine such statements coming from your idol." Rana also said that it was a great feeling and an honour to have Gautam Gambhir, someone he had looked up to his entire life, play his last year of domestic cricket with him as captain. This was made doubly special by the fact that Rana started his domestic career under Gambhir's captaincy.

Talking about the people who have influenced his playing style, Rana said that repeatedly mimicking Sourav Ganguly's batting style moulded his own to a certain degree, but attributes his later inspiration to observing Gambhir's batting style from up close at the club in Delhi. Though Rana and Gautam Gambhir played domestic cricket together for 12 years, they have never played an IPL match for the same team. Rana was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, the same year the KKR senior left the team to join the Delhi Daredevils.

Nitish Rana's favourite IPL moment

Rana's IPL debut came in 2016 playing with the Mumbai Indians, where one of his most memorable performances was against his current team, the Kolkata Knight Riders. In his interview, Rana explained that his 50 off 29 balls against KKR during his stint with MI in 2017 may have been the reason the Knight Riders fought hard to sign him for ₹3.4 crores in 2018. Of the many games he has played for the KKR side, Rana says that his favourite performance was actually his debut. After being hit for a six, the youngster took on two greats, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, and sent them both back to the pavilion in the same over. He also scored 34 runs in that match and has been a permanent member of the KKR squad ever since.

Gautam Gambhir's exit from cricket

Gautam Gambhir announced his retirement from domestic cricket in 2018 stating that he thought the time was ripe for a youngster to take over Delhi captaincy from him. After a bad IPL season, he also quit the Delhi Daredevils team halfway through the IPL season.

Image credits: Nitish Rana Twitter