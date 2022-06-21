Gavaskar Names India's 'trump Card' For T20 World Cup; 'Brilliant For Skipper To Have Him'

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has picked out Harshal Patel as the 'trump card' for the side at the T20 World Cup 2022, starting in October, stating that it is 'brilliant' for any skipper to have a player of his quality. The 31-year-old has had an outstanding couple of seasons in the Indian Premier League as he picked up 19 wickets this past season and a staggering 32 in the 2021 campaign, which also helped him win the Purple Cap. The speedster was then included in the Indian team as well.

Sunil Gavaskar picks out Harshal Patel as 'trump card'

While speaking to Star Sports about Harshal Patel's abilities after the conclusion of the India vs South Africa T20I series, Sunil Gavaskar said, "He will be one of the trumps cards because you have Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), (Mohammed) Shami and (Jasprit) Bumrah as well. Brilliant for a skipper to have someone like him to depend on. He can come in and bowl maybe even in the powerplay where people are now going with a change of pace. So yes, he certainly should be part of the group."

With India already having the likes of Shami and Bumrah in the squad to bowl quick deliveries, Harshal will provide them with a different kind of skills, an asset he himself hinted at in a recent interview. According to PTI, the fast bowler said, "I can't worry about pace because I can't bowl fast as Umran Malik. I have to develop skills to render myself effective at the international level. I have never been an express fast bowler though on a good day I can go near 140 kmph. My focus has always been to develop skills around my bowling and whatever limitations and advantages I have in my bowling."

Sunil Gavaskar does not see Dhawan being named in WC squad

While Sunil Gavaskar believes that Harshal Patel is a fantastic asset for Team India, he does not see star opener Shikhar Dhawan's name appearing in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. When asked if Dhawan has a chance of making it to the T20 World Cup squad, the 72-year-old replied, "No. I don't see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don't see him ending in the mix."

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel will next play in the two-T20I series against Ireland. Here's Team India's squad for series:

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.