Gavaskar Proposes Rohit Sharma To Be India's T20 Captain; Has 2 Options For Vice-captaincy

With Virat Kohli set to step down as Team India's skipper in the T20 format after this year's T20 World Cup, it remains to be seen who would be announced as the next captain. The T20 World Cup is set to take place from October 17 to November 14.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has already decided who he believes should lead Team India in the shortest format. He believes Rohit Sharma should take over the captaincy from Kohli. Gavaskar also gave his suggestion for the vice-captain role in the team. He picked KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as options for the same.

Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma will take over as T20 captain

While speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar revealed his picks for India's next T20 captain and vice-captain. "Definitely, Rohit Sharma for the next World Cup. With World Cups back-to-back, you don't want too many changes in captaincy. I am looking at KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team. I would also keep Rishabh Pant in mind," added the Indian legend.

Virat Kohli is set to step down as India's T20 captain

Virat Kohli shockingly announced on September 16 that he will step down as Team India's T20 captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli has been leading the country across all formats for over four years now, and hence, he decided it was time for him to relieve himself of some responsibilities.

With Rohit Sharma currently Team India's vice-captain in the shortest format, it seems likely that he will be named the captain once Kohli officially steps down. However, there is no indication yet as to who will Rohit's deputy be.

Team India has two outstanding choices in Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. The latter was the country's vice-captain for the Australia tour last year and is currently Punjab Kings' skipper in IPL. Meanwhile, Pant has led Delhi Capitals (DC) extremely well in the IPL this season. As things stand, DC are currently second in the IPL 2021 standings with 16 points, only behind Chennai Super Kings on net run rate.