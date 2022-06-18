Gavaskar Schools Gambhir For Comment On Karthik's T20 WC Selection: 'Can't Expect Him...'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has slammed compatriot Gautam Gambhir for his comments on Dinesh Karthik's selection in the national team. While discussing Karthik's performance in the fourth T20I on Friday, Gavaskar said the wicketkeeper-batsman "could be the guy" India is looking for T20 World Cup. Gavaskar was referring to Gambhir's statement that there's no purpose in giving Karthik an opportunity if he's not going to be in the playing XI.

"I know people are talking about how can you include him in the team when he's not going to play. How do you see he's not going to be able to play? He could be the guy you want. You look at the form and not reputations, names and then you pick the guy," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.

Gavaskar went on to say that instead of focusing on Karthik's age, people should focus on his performance. Karthik bats down the order, so don't expect a 50 from him every game, according to Gavaskar. Karthik is able to repeat his performances and that is why he deserves a spot in the World Cup squad, said Gavaskar.

"He [Karthik] doesn't get too many opportunities, bats at No. 6 and 7. You can't expect him to get 50 regularly. He'll get you a good 40 in 20 deliveries and that's what he has been doing consistently. He is replicating his performances time and again and that is the reason why he's very much in contention for a place in the World Cup squad. The way he got runs today, India were down and out. It showed great character, showed great determination, and showed great sense of purpose. He's desperate to play for India again. I think that might be his swansong. I know there's a 50-overs World Cup next year and he might want to be available for that as well. But whatever it is, don't look at the man's age, look at the performances," he said.

Karthik responded to his critics with a magnificent knock on Friday, slamming a quickfire 55 off just 27 balls to help India reach a defendable total. India won the game by a massive margin of 82 runs because of Karthik's spectacular inning. Karthik was named the player of the match for his amazing effort. During the match, the 37-year-old surpassed Dhoni to become the oldest Indian batter to hit a fifty in T20 Internationals.

Karthik was named in the Indian squad for their five-match series against South Africa courtesy of his performances in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. Karthik played several match-winning knocks for his side Royal Challengers Bangalore while donning the cap of a finisher. Karthik amassed 330 runs in 16 matches at an astounding strike rate of 183.

India vs South Africa

The five-match series between India and South Africa is currently tied, with both teams winning two games each. The fifth and final match will be played in Bengaluru on June 19 to determine the series winner. India have become the favourites to win the fifth T20I after their dominating performance last night where they destroyed the South Africa batting with their amazing bowling performances. The Proteas, on the other hand, will look to win the match to register their first-ever T20I series victory in India.

Image: PTI/AP