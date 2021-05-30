Gavaskar Takes Jibe At England, Says 'won't Be A Surprise If They Prepare Green Pitches'

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said it won't be a surprise if England prepares green pitches for the upcoming Test series against India. While speaking to The Telegraph, Gavaskar said looking at how England "moaned" about the pitches in India, it should not come as a surprise if they prepare seam-friendly surfaces for the Test series in order to take revenge for their humiliating defeat earlier this year. Gavaskar, however, added that it should not be a matter of concern for India given their battery of quality pace bowlers, who can also take advantage of the pitches.

Earlier this year, India had trashed the visiting England team in a four-match Test series that was played in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Following England's humiliating defeat, several former players and cricket pundits criticised the pitch for being spinner-friendly. The criticism started after the first Test match, which was won by England by a whopping margin. After India bounced back and started winning the subsequent matches, criticism started to pour in, garnering angry responses from fans, who felt England was making excuses. India won the series 3-1.

When India had last visited England, the home team had thrashed the Men in Blue to win the five-match Test series 4-1. England had handed the humiliating defeat to India in 2018, which was three years ago and the current Indian squad is very different from the one that toured at the time.

India's tour of England

India is all set to travel to the United Kingdom early next month for the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led side will first lock horns against the Kiwis for a one-off Test match in Southampton, starting June 18 and then they will play a five-match Test series against the host between August and September.

India’s 20-member squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

IMAGE: PTI

