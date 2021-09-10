Gavaskar Terms Rescheduling Of 5th Test 'correct'; Reminds BCCI Of ECB's 2008 Gesture

The BCCI and the ECB on Friday jointly decided to call off the England vs India 5th Test Match due to the COVID scare in the visitors' camp. The BCCI in its official release stated that the Indian Cricket Board has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match, adding that, "Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match." Now, speaking to Sony Sports, India's former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has welcomed BCCI's decision to reschedule the Manchester Test and also pondered England's 2008 gesture.

Sunil Gavaskar welcomes rescheduling of Manchester Test

Welcoming the offer of the BCCI, Sunil Gavaskar said, "Yes, I think that (rescheduling the cancelled Test) would be the correct thing to do. Look, we, in India, should never forget what the England team did in 2008 after the horrific attack, the 26/11. They came back. They would have been perfectly entitled to say 'we don't feel safe. We are not coming back'.".

"Never forget that Kevin Pietersen led the team, and he was the main man. If KP had said, no I don't want to go, that would have been the end of the matter. It was because KP was willing to go and he convinced the others, the team came and we had that fantastic Test match in Chennai where India chased 380 to win on the last day. Don't forget, the gesture of the ECB has to be remembered," added Sunil Gavaskar.

Back in 2008, England was playing a bilateral series in India when the horrific 26/11 took place. On November 26, England vs India ODI match was underway in Cuttack when the terror attack took place in Mumbai. As a result, the last two remaining matches of the 7 match ODI series was called off and England headed back to their home.

Apart from the ODI, England was also about to play 2 matches Test series. Later, England returned to play the 2-Test series which was initially scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The venues were changed to Ahmedabad and Chennai. India defeated a Kevin Pietersen-led side 1-0.

Eng vs Ind 5th Test

The Manchester Test was cancelled with just a couple of hours remaining for the toss. Uncertainty started to loom over England vs India 5th Test after assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for COVID. Team India was leading 2-1 in the five-match Test series against England, courtesy of their wins at the Lord's and at The Oval. In the second Test at Lord's, India secured victory by 151 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Joe Root-led England team fought back in the third Test and bundled India out for 78 in the first innings en route to a comfortable victory by an innings and 76 runs. Then, India crushed England at the Oval, where the Virat Kohli-led side won by 157 runs.

