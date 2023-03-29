Gayle, ABD, Raina: Power-packed Commentary Panel Announced For IPL 2023; Check Full List

Jio Cinema announced the list of commentators who will become the voice for the cricketing world during the much-exciting 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The live streaming of the IPL 2023 can be availed by fans for free on Jio Cinema this season, as Viacom18 bagged the digital rights with a winning bid of Rs 23,578 crore last year. On the other hand, Star Sports Network will broadcast the tournament in India on TV after bagging the Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game).

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema’s commentary lineup consists of big cricketing names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and others. It is worth noting that Star Sports has also announced a star-studded commentary lineup for the TV feed with names like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and others. Heading into the IPL 2023 season that kicks off on March 31, check out the complete list of commentators announced by Jio Cinema.

☀️ It's our Commentary Panel reveal day! 💥



We have packed in #TATAIPL Champions, Title Winning Mentors, All-time Stats Leaders and Future Hall-of-Famers in one whole shebang, every day of the league 🎙️#IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/To4tJHvO7e — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 29, 2023

List of commentators on Jio Cinema for IPL 2023