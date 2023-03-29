Last Updated:

Gayle, ABD, Raina: Power-packed Commentary Panel Announced For IPL 2023; Check Full List

Check out the full list of commentators announced by Jio Cinema for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season which begins on Friday, March 31.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IPL 2023

Jio Cinema announced the list of commentators who will become the voice for the cricketing world during the much-exciting 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The live streaming of the IPL 2023 can be availed by fans for free on Jio Cinema this season, as Viacom18 bagged the digital rights with a winning bid of Rs 23,578 crore last year. On the other hand, Star Sports Network will broadcast the tournament in India on TV after bagging the Indian sub-continent TV rights by paying Rs 23,575 crore (Rs 57.5 crore/game).

Meanwhile, Jio Cinema’s commentary lineup consists of big cricketing names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, and others. It is worth noting that Star Sports has also announced a star-studded commentary lineup for the TV feed with names like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and others. Heading into the IPL 2023 season that kicks off on March 31, check out the complete list of commentators announced by Jio Cinema.

List of commentators on Jio Cinema for IPL 2023

  • English - Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Graeme Swann, Graeme Smith, Scott Styris, Sanjana Ganesan, Supriya Singh, Suhail Chandok
  • Hindi - Owais Shah, Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Anant Tyagi, Ridhima Pathak, Surbhi Vaid, Glen Saldhana
  • Marathi - Kedar Jadhav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More, Siddesh Lad, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant, Kunal Date, Vikat Patil, Poorvi Bhave
  • Gujarati -  Manpreet Juneja. Vrijesh Hirjee, Rakesh Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Nishat Mehta, Shreyum Mehta, Karan Mehta, Aseem
  • Bhojpuri - Mohd Saif, Shivam Singh, Satya Prakash, Gulam Hussain, Saurabh Verma, Kunal Aditya Singh, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sneh Upadhyay, Dimpal Singh 
  • Bengali - Jhulan Goswami, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Saurashish Lahiri, Subhomoy Das, Shreevats Goswami, Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Saradindu Mukherjee, Anindya Sengupta, Shaheb
  • Odiya - Debashish Mohanty, Basanta Mohanty, Rashmi Ranjan Parida, Biplab Samantray, Gourab Panda, Loriya Mohanty, Shovna Mishra
  • Malayalam - Sachin Baby, Rohan Prem, Sony Cheruvathur, VA Jagadeesh, Mohd Rafiq, Aju John Thomas, Renu Joseph, Sithara, Binoy 
  • Kannada - Venkatesh Prasad, S Aravind, Amit Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, H Sharath, Sujay Shastry, Deepak Chougle, Raghavendra Raj, Sumanth Bhat, Reena D'souza, Hitha Chandrasekar, Ankita Amar
  • Tamil - Abhinav Mukund, R Sridhar, Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, Baba Aprajith, Baba Indrajith, Anirudha Srikanth, KB Arun Karthik, Sudhir Srinivasan, Bagawati Prasad, Sanjay Paul. Sreenivasan Radhakrishnan, Sameena Anwar, Gayathri Suresh
  • Telugu - Hanuma Vihari, Venkatapathy Raju. Akshath Reddy, DB Ravi Teja, Sandeep Bavanaka, Kalyan Kollarapu, RJ Hemanth, Jyothi Ramana, Pratyusha. Gnaneswari
  • Punjabi - Sarandeep Singh, Rahul Sharma, VRV Singh, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Sunil Taneja, Atul Wassan, Gurjeet Singh, Palak Sharma
