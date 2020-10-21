GCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks,ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Gracia CC will battle it out against Falco CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our GCC vs FZL match prediction and GCC vs FZL Dream11 team. GCC vs FZL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

GCC vs FZL live: GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day for FZL, who currently occupy the top spot in Group B. They will start their day against Raval Sporting CC before taking on GCC in the second and final match of the day. FZL have been in terrific form in the tournament and will look to continue their unbeaten run.

On the other hand, GCC are rooted at the bottom of the table and will need to win this contest to get their campaign back on track. The match looks one-sided on paper, however, GCC can spring up a surprise if they play really well.

Also Read: FZL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GCC vs FZL Dream11 team

GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: GCC squad for GCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Paramjit Singh, J Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh.

Also Read: Shikhar Dhawan Part Of Dream11 IPL History For Featuring In Delhi's 1st And 100th Loss Too

GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: FZL squad for GCC vs FZL Dream11 team

Awais Ahmed (wk), Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullha, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Nadeem Shahzad, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Adnan Ghazanfar, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Javed Akram.

Also Read: CTL Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GCC vs FZL Dream11 team

A Ahmed

B Singh

M Singh

T Iqbal

GCC vs FZL match prediction: GCC vs FZL Dream11 team

GCC vs FZL live: GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction

As per our GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, FZL will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GCC vs FZL Dream11 prediction, GCC vs FZL top picks and GCC vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GCC vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.