GCC Vs HCCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Gracia CC will battle it out against Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our GCC vs HCCS match prediction and GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team. The GCC vs HCCS live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also read: ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Hira CC Sabadell are currently on a 3-match losing streak and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. This will be their first and only match of the day for HCCS. On the other hand, Gracia CC also suffered a defeat in their previous match and will be eyeing a win to get the season back on track. This match is going to be the second consecutive match of the day for GCC and they will look to end it with a win.
Also read: JUCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview
Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Paramjit Singh, J Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh.
Also read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs GCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar, F Chatta, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Ali Azmat.
Also read: Mayank Agarwal's Flying Save Denies Mumbai 4 Runs In Historic Second Super Over: Watch
As per our GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, HCCS will be favourites to win the match.
Note: The GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, GCC vs HCCS top picks and GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GCC vs HCCS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Jasprit Bumrah called fast bowling's 'G.O.A.T' after taking 5 wickets against Punjab
17 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Gayle reveals funny chat with Mayank ahead of 2nd Super Over vs Mumbai
20 mins ago
Lockie Ferguson takes 5 incredible wickets against Hyderabad on Dream11 IPL 2020 debut
40 mins ago
Kolkata's Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for Code of Conduct breach
41 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
55 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
59 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points