GCC Vs HCCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Gracia CC will battle it out against Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our GCC vs HCCS match prediction and GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team. The GCC vs HCCS live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

GCC vs HCCS live: GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction and preview

Hira CC Sabadell are currently on a 3-match losing streak and will be desperate to get back to winning ways. This will be their first and only match of the day for HCCS. On the other hand, Gracia CC also suffered a defeat in their previous match and will be eyeing a win to get the season back on track. This match is going to be the second consecutive match of the day for GCC and they will look to end it with a win.

GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: GCC squad for GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Paramjit Singh, J Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh.

GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: HCCS squad for GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Bakhtair Khalid, Mubashar Irshad, Shanawar Shahzad, Anwar Ul Haq, Sharanjit Singh, Harjot Singh, Manan Ayub, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Mehmood Akhtar, F Chatta, Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Ali Azmat.

GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

Anwar Ul Haq

Bakhtair Khalid

Mehmood Akhtar

Adnan Abbas

GCC vs HCCS match prediction: GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team

GCC vs HCCS live: GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction

As per our GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, HCCS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GCC vs HCCS Dream11 prediction, GCC vs HCCS top picks and GCC vs HCCS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GCC vs HCCS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

