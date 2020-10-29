GCC Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Gracia CC will battle it out against Joves Units CC in the 53rd league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our GCC vs JUCC match prediction and GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team. The GCC vs JUCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

GCC vs JUCC live: GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction and preview

With the competition inching closer towards its business end, the qualification scenarios for the two participating teams do not seem very bright. With Gracia CC languishing at the bottom of the points table in Group B with only a single win to their name out for 5 matches, they will look to put up a strong show in their remaining matches. Joves Units CC are out of the qualification race, and this will be the last league match for the side in the season. The side will be high in confidence after they slammed 171 runs against Men in Blue CC with Shahid Nazir-I hitting an impressive century.

🇪🇸🏏CENTURION! Shahid Nazir feels the love from his teammates after slamming an unbeaten 116 off 34 balls as Joves Units beat Men in Blue at European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/3fTMiBO16r — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 27, 2020

GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

GCC vs JUCC playing 11 prediction: GCC squad for GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

Kuldeep Lal, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Mahey, Bikramjit Singh, Mayank Dayal, Kulwant Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Paramjit Singh, J Singh, Rohit Rana, Maninderjit Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Singh.

GCC vs JUCC playing 11 prediction: JUCC squad for GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

M Singh

H Mahey

M U Rehman

U Mushtaq-I

GCC vs JUCC match prediction: GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team

GCC vs JUCC live: GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction

As per our GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, JUCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, GCC vs JUCC top picks and GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GCC vs JUCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

