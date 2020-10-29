GCC Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Gracia CC will battle it out against Joves Units CC in the 53rd league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our GCC vs JUCC match prediction and GCC vs JUCC Dream11 team. The GCC vs JUCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
With the competition inching closer towards its business end, the qualification scenarios for the two participating teams do not seem very bright. With Gracia CC languishing at the bottom of the points table in Group B with only a single win to their name out for 5 matches, they will look to put up a strong show in their remaining matches. Joves Units CC are out of the qualification race, and this will be the last league match for the side in the season. The side will be high in confidence after they slammed 171 runs against Men in Blue CC with Shahid Nazir-I hitting an impressive century.
🇪🇸🏏CENTURION! Shahid Nazir feels the love from his teammates after slamming an unbeaten 116 off 34 balls as Joves Units beat Men in Blue at European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/3fTMiBO16r— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 27, 2020
As per our GCC vs JUCC Dream11 prediction, JUCC will be favourites to win the match.
