GCC Vs KACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Malmo T10 Live

Gothenburg Cricket Club will be up against Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening in the upcoming clash in ECS Malmo T10 at Limhamnsfältet, Sweden. Gothenburg Cricket Club and Karlskrona Zalmi will be featuring in the 15th match of the season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper, which is likely to lead to a tense contest. GCC vs KACC will commence on Wednesday, August 5 at 9 PM IST.

Fans can play the GCC vs KACC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the GCC vs KACC Dream11 prediction, GCC vs KACC Dream11 top picks and GCC vs KACC Dream11 team.

GCC vs KACC Dream11 team

GCC vs KACC Dream11 top picks

Kartikey Shivansh Shankar (Captain) Nithin Lokesha (Vice-captain) Mokhtar Ghulami Premchand Potdar Ehsan Ullah Khan Rama Reddy

Squads for the GCC vs KACC Dream11 team

GCC vs KACC Dream11 team: Gothenburg Cricket Club squad

Bharath Shivanna Gowda, Kartikey Shivansh Shankar, Premchand Potdar, Anish Pimpalkhare, Nithin Lokesha, Sundar Sankaralingam, Mokhtar Ghulami, Yatharth Singh Chauhan, Vikram Pimpalkhare, Sandeep Erat, Kavinshankar Meenakshi Sundaram, Madhav Erat, Shashank Venkatesh Koundinya, Mohamed Hasan Nijamudeen, Martin Jackson

GCC vs KACC Dream11 team: Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening squad

Arifullah Khawari, Amir Zada, Ayaz Hussain, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru and MohsinUllah Safi.

GCC vs KACC Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Gothenburg Cricket Club : Kartikey Shivansh Shankar (WK), Nithin Lokesha, Mokhtar Ghulami, Premchand Potdar, Yatharth Singh Chauhan, Kavinshankar Meenakshi Sundaram, Sandeep Erat, Vikram Pimpalkhare, Mohamed Hasan Nijamudeen, Madhav Erat, Martin Jackson

: Kartikey Shivansh Shankar (WK), Nithin Lokesha, Mokhtar Ghulami, Premchand Potdar, Yatharth Singh Chauhan, Kavinshankar Meenakshi Sundaram, Sandeep Erat, Vikram Pimpalkhare, Mohamed Hasan Nijamudeen, Madhav Erat, Martin Jackson Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening: Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru, MohsinUllah Safi

GCC vs KACC Dream11 prediction

Our GCC vs KACC Dream11 prediction is that Gothenburg Cricket Club will win this match.

Note: The GCC vs KACC Dream11 prediction, GCC vs KACC Dream11 top picks and GCC vs KACC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GCC vs KACC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

