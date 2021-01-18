GDP Vs KNP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Prime Minister Cup 2021 Match Preview

Gandaki Province will lock horns with Karnali Province in the league match of the Prime Minister Cup 2021. The GDP vs KNP match will be played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground. The GDP vs KNP live match is scheduled to commence at 8:45 AM IST on Tuesday, January 19. Here we take a look at GDP vs KNP live scores, GDP vs KNP match prediction and GDP vs KNP playing 11.

GDP vs KNP Dream11 prediction: GDP vs KNP live match preview

Gandaki Province have one win and one loss in the tournament so far and will be looking for their second win against Karnali Province in the upcoming match. After losing to Tribhuwan Army Club by 98 runs, Gandaki Province bounced back to register a 2-wicket win over Province Number 1 in their second match. This is just the second match for Karnali Province after losing their opening match of the tournament to Tribhuwan Army Club. They lost the match by 80 runs and will be eager to bounce back and register their first win of the tournament. An exciting contest is on the cards as both teams eye all points on offer.

GDP vs KNP Dream11 prediction: Probable GDP vs KNP playing 11

GDP playing 11: A Kumal, RS Upadhyay, Sameer Kandel, D. Dumre, DJ Khatri, Avishek Thapa, Bipin Khatri (c), DJ Budhamagar, A Gurung, S Bhandari, B Paudel

KNP playing 11: B Rawal, H Oli, N Rawal, RJ Shahi (c), D Adhikari, H Shahi, Diwan Pun, RK Shah, UB Singh, L Pyakurel, A Chunara

GDP vs KNP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for GDP vs KNP Dream11 team

Here's a look at the top pick players.

Sameer Kande

DJ Khatri

RJ Shahi

N Rawal

GDP vs KNP match prediction: GDP vs KNP Dream11 team

GDP vs KNP live: GDP vs KNP Dream11 prediction

As per our GDP vs KNP Dream11 prediction, GDP should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The GDP vs KNP Dream11 prediction, top picks and GDP vs KNP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GDP vs KNP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CAN / Twitter

