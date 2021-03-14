Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Expecting Second Child; Reveal 'Coming Soon... July 2021'

Actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday announced they are expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.

The actor, best known for featuring in The Train co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship. In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film Dikkiloona. He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy Friendship.

Harbhajan Singh announces his comeback to IPL in grand manner

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had gone unsold during the first set of the IPL auction 2021. However, the off-spinner was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him.

Just a day after getting a deal at IPL auction 2021, Harbhajan Singh took to Instagram and silenced his critics by uploading a video. The video is a compilation of a few Harbhajan Singh wickets that he grabbed during his international career. The montage consists of Harbhajan's famous dismissal of Michael Clarke in the semi-final of the 2007 T20 World Cup followed by wickets of Tillakaratne Dilshan (India vs Sri Lanka ODI) and Michael Hussey (India v Australia Test) in the past.

In the video, Harbhajan can also be seen roaring, thus announcing his comeback into the IPL after he decided to give the tournament a miss last year due to COVID-19. Notably, Harbhajan used the famous Punjabi song 'Le Chakk Main Aa Gya' by Parmish Verma in the video, which means 'I am back'.

(With PTI inputs)