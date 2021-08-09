Geoffrey Boycott Criticizes English Batters For Poor Performance Against India In Tests

Former England opening batsmen Geoffrey Boycott has criticized the English batters for their lack of patience and poor technique seen during the India vs England test. Geoffrey Boycott feels that the players can't resist the temptations of playing the shots and added that he believes too much emphasis on the shorter format of the game is one reason for team England's struggles.

Overall, team England struggled to score with only Joe Root managing to make an impact, scoring 109 and 64 in his two innings respectively. The player lambasted the approach of the English batters and feels that it is their defensive technique that is failing them "We supporters are disappointed when they look to attack all the time, but we should not be surprised because that is the type of cricket they have been taught at the county level. Many of our batsmen don't get enough preparation before Tests with proper county cricket" he said.

Jos Buttler's footwork? Non-existent feels Geoffrey Boycott

Jos Buttler got out for a duck from 18 balls and could have been out nearly seven times during the first innings and managed to score only 17 during the second and Geoffrey Boycott felt that it was a 'sad tale'. "Jos Buttler is a sad tale. In the first innings, he got nought off 18 balls and could have been out about seven times. His footwork and judgment were non-existent, but it is not surprising because he has not played any four-day matches" Geoffrey Boycott added.

Geoffery Boycott was also critical about the performance of Dan Lawrence and opined that the administration should look for alternative options. "I don't know what to say about Dan Lawrence. It is just footwork with him. They have to find someone else" he continued.

The English legend was also reproving of the performances by Rory Burns and Dom Sibley adding that not just former test players but even club players look at Rory Burns and Dom Sibley and think they can do better. "I don't think our administrators understand how difficult it can be to transfer the mental approach and way of batting from trying to hit every ball to the different tempo and technique required for Test matches" Geoffery Boycott concluded equally blaming the administration for their approach.

Image credits: BBCTMS Twitter