German Diplomats Learn To Play Cricket From Indian Colleagues At Consulate; WATCH

The craze for cricket is immense in India that can be seen in every corner of the country be it a street or a workplace. The German personnel at the consulate in Bengaluru now seem to be influenced by the sport's enormous popularity in the country. Achim Burkart, the German consul for Kerala and Karnataka, posted an interesting video on Twitter showing the German diplomats learning how to play cricket from their Indian coworkers.

The servicemen at the German consulate in Bengaluru set up a pitch in their office building's hallway and played cricket during lunch break. The video shows a German staffer facing deliveries from his Indian colleagues. After failing to hit the first delivery, the German diplomat finally managed to play one off his bat, receiving applause from his coworkers.

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering nearly 40,000 views since being shared a couple of days ago. "During lunch break my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play #cricket Happy to report that the consulate is still intact," Burkart wrote in the caption of the post.

During lunch break my Indian colleagues try to teach my German colleagues how to play #cricket Happy to report that the consulate is still intact 😅🙈 pic.twitter.com/6HmqWBjrAm — Achim Burkart (@GermanCG_BLR) November 22, 2022

Netizens took to the comment section of the post to appreciate the effort of the German diplomats to learn cricket. "You teach us good football n in return learn cricket What say?" one user asked. "A good idea to start the game in Germany!" another individual commented.

India vs New Zealand

Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team is slated to lock horns against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting November 25. The first match of the series is scheduled to take place in Auckland. The match will begin at 7:00 a.m. IST on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Kane Williamson will captain the New Zealand team in the series.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Image: Twitter/AchimBurkart