'Getting Used To Bowling And Getting Better': Indian All-rounder Opens Up On His Return

Indian all rounder Hardik Pandya thinks that he is adapting well with the ODI format and as he picked up two crucial wickets of Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner in the ongoing second One Day International at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur. Pandya is also getting used to the leadership role as he has been captaining the T20 side after the last year's T20 world cup.

During the mid-match conversation Hardik said, “A brilliant day to be honest, we used the wicket rightly and everything went well for us. That wasn’t bad at all (on the return catch)," Pandya told broadcasters during the mid-innings break".

'Getting used to bowling long spells in the ODIs'

“I am just getting used to bowling in ODIs again, my body is feeling better with every match, it’s coming on nicely and timely as well," Hardik added.

Concluding his conversation Hardik said, “We hit the right areas, kept testing the batters, one of those days when the edges went to the fielders and we grabbed the catches. This isn’t a 108-run wicket, but we took all our chances. Let the batters decide on how to bat, at the end of the day, it’s their call on how to chase this down".

Pandya has been promoted to the vice captain position in ODI's. The 29 year old all rounder has been tremendous with both bat and ball. Hardik has also made an impressive comeback in the after he was off colour in the 2021 T20 world cup. Hardik led his IPL franchise Gujarat Titans.

Talking about today's match so the Indian bowlers literally dominated the New Zealand batting as they were bundled out for just 108. The Indian bowlers found good swing, turn and bounce of the pitch which really resulted in the demolition of the New Zealand innings.

Pitch which had some amount of grass on it Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami ran through the Kiwi top and middle order and they reduced them to 15/5 at one stage.

Team India needed 109 to win the match and also to make an undefeatable lead in the 3 match series. Considering the form Indian batting is in it might not take much trouble for them to chase the total.