GG Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bihar T20 League 2021 Match Preview

The Gaya Gladiators will take on the Angika Avengers in the 8th match of the Bihar T20 League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST from the Urja Stadium, Patna, Bihar on March 23, 2021. Here is our GG vs AA Dream11 prediction, GG vs AA Dream11 team and GG vs AA Dream11 top picks.

GG vs AA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

An exciting match awaits fans as two of the most contrasting teams of the Bihar T20 League - the Gaya Gladiators and the Angika Avengers - go up against each other in a group stage match on Tuesday. The Gaya Gladiators have not had the best start in the tournament and remain winless as they come into this game. With zero points, and in last place on the points table, this will be a must-win game for the side. The Gladiators will put all their faith in Piyush Singh and Rajesh Singh - currently the No.5 and No.9 batsmen in the tournament. They will also hope for skipper Sachin Kumar to come through with the ball.

Meanwhile, the Angika Avengers have had just the opposite run at the Bihar T20 League, winning both their matches so far to put themselves in 1st place on the table. The Avengers have defeated the Patna Pilots and the Darbhanga Diamonds so far and will be hoping to extend their winning streak in this game. Sufian Alam and Raju Kr have been the best batsmen for the side while Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar and skipper Ashutosh Aman are the pick of the bowlers for the side.

GG vs AA playing 11 prediction

Gaya Gladiators - Sidhant Vijay, Piyush Singh, Harish Kumar, Sachin Kumar (c), Vikash Yadav (wk), Rajesh Singh, Rishav Rakesh, Suraj Rathod, Vikas Patel, Apurva Anand, Saqib Hussain.

Angika Avengers - Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Ashwini Kumar (wk), Sufian Alam, Keshav Kumar, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Ashutosh Aman (c), Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar.

GG vs AA Key Players

Gaya Gladiators - Piyush Singh, Rajesh Singh, Sachin Kumar

Angika Avengers - Sufian Alam, Raju Kr, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar

GG vs AA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ashwini Kumar

Batsmen: Raju Kr, Piyush Singh, Rajesh Singh (VC), Sufian Alam

Allrounders: Sachin Kumar (C), Ashutosh Aman, Harish Kumar

Bowlers: Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap

GG vs AA match prediction

According to our GG vs AA match prediction, the Angika Avengers will win this match.

Note: The GG vs AA Dream11 prediction and GG vs AA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GG vs AA Dream11 team and GG vs AA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Gaya Gladiators Instagram