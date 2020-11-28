GG Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Galle Gladiators face Colombo Kings in the 4th match of the Lanka Premier League 2020. The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Cricket Stadium on Saturday, November 28. The GG vs CK live action in India will start from 8 pm onwards. Have a look at the GG vs CK dream11 prediction, team news, squads, among other details of the LPL 2020 match.

GG vs CK match prediction and preview

This will be the second match for both the teams as they fight it out Hambantota for a win. Both teams have had contrasting results coming into the game. The Colombo-based side successfully manage to scratch out a tie and went on to win their first match against Kandy Tuskers while chasing a giant total of 219. Winning the match after falling at 167/6 shows how the Colombo Kings have started off the tournament positively and with intent.

Dinesh Chandimal was the key player for Colombo Kings as he helped himself to 80 runs from just 46 balls. Isuru Udana also played his part scoring 34 off 12 balls. He also bowled the Super Over which gave the Kings their first win in the LPL 2020.

Galle Gladiators started off the tournament with a pretty average performance in the field against the Jaffna Stallions. Shahid Afridi was the shining star in their loss as the skipper blasted 58 from 23 balls. No other batsman could help out their skipper as Gladiators could manage only 175 on the board. The Stallions chased it down with 3 balls to spare as Avishka Fernando hit a match-winning 93 to hand Shahid Afridi’s team their first loss of the tournament. Apart from Mohammad Amir and Shahid Afridi, none of the bowlers made a good impression on the Gladiators.

As a result, our GG vs CK match prediction would be that the Kings start off as favourites in the match and are expected to win.

GG vs CK Dream11 prediction to form the best team

Bowling seems to be the major issue for both the teams as bowlers from Galle Gladiators and Columbo Kings have leaked runs. All Colombo Kings bowlers failed to keep the opponents down by conceding 220 runs in 20 overs. The Colombo Kings will be looking to address the issue right away. The surface for Saturday night's game is likely to be offering some assistance to the bowlers while the quick, short outfield could work in favour of the batters. Expect a high scoring match where the batsmen tries to dominate the bowlers.

GG vs CK playing 11: GG vs CK Dream11 team

Both the teams are likely to stick to their same line up after the first game. Expect no changes from Angelo Mathews and Shahid Afridi as both the captains will see the match as an opportunity to get the team back in some form.

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan, Dinesh Chandimal

Batsmen: Danushka Gunathilaka, L. Evans, Andre Russell

All-Rounders: Isuru Udana, Shahid Afridi

Bowlers: Manpreet Gony, Mohammad Amir, Mohamed Shiraz, Q. Ahmad

How to watch Lanka Premier League live in India?

The GG vs CK live broadcast of the game will start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the live broadcast of all LPL 2020 matches on the Sony Ten Network. Users can also access the live streaming of the game on their electronic devices via SonyLIV. The GG vs CK live scores can also be accessed on the Lanka Premier League's official Twitter handle.

Note: The GG vs CK Dream11 prediction, top picks and GG vs CK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GG vs CK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: LPL 2020 TWITTER

