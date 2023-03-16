GG Vs DC Highlights: Gujarat Giants Defeat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs

Quick links:
Meg Lanning: We felt that if we bat out the overs, we could actually get over the line. Gujarat team bowled very well. We didn’t play to our potential tonight. Our bowlers did an excellent job and I think they were 20-25 short. We didn’t take that many wickets but we contained them quite well. With wickets in the back end, obviously they would score a bit. It is a good learning opportunity for us. My shot to get out was poor. Playing across the line on a track where I should have played straight and two key run-outs. We lost momentum as we kept losing wickets but credit to Gujarat. (On Harleen Deol) We spoke a bit about her, she bowls a bit of off spin and leg spin. She put the balls in the right areas and got the rewards. Everyone has been busy so they will enjoy their time off tomorrow.
Sneh Rana : The smile is always there. We felt 150 was a par score with this ground and conditions. (On Meg Lanning's wicket) Yeah, it was a big wicket, enjoyed it. I think the momentum was in our favour only, Kim Garth started brilliantly. Whoever contributes to the team, will be the best. We need two good partnerships to get a good score, and we got that today. Everyone was in a positive mindset right from warm-ups, and we knew we had to do it today.
Ashleigh Gardner has been adjudged the player of the match for his all round performance
Ashleigh Gardner takes up the last wicket as Gujarat Giants recorded a famous victory over Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy departs after a well made 17 ball 25
Sushma Yadav takes a good catch behind the stumps as Kanwar dismisses Radha Yadav
A direct throw from Kanwar hits the stumps as Marizanne Kapp walks back towards the pavillion
Ashleigh Gardner removes the stumps of Tanya Bhatia
Harleen Deol picks up the prized wicket of Jess Jonassen.
It's a straigh forward catch for Sushma Verma as Jemimah walks back towards the pavillion
Alice Capsey involved in a mixup with Jemimah as a direct throw was enough to get her out.
Sneh Rana removes Meg lanning who fails to read a fuller delivery
Tanuja Kanwar removes Shafali Varma who has a very unlucky dismissal
Gujarat Giants have set up a 148 run target for Delhi Capitals
Arundhati Reddy removes the stumps of Laura Wolvaardt who was looking dangerous
Laura Wolvaardt has registered her maiden WPL half-century in 41 balls.
Laura Wolvaardt has brought in some big hitting as the South African has been hitting all over the field.
Ashleigh Gardner hits consecutive fours to inject some much needed pace for Gujarat Giants
Harleen Deol tries to cut away the ball but it nicks her bat and Bhatia had no issue in taking a comfortable catch behind the stumps.
Harleehn Deol and Laura Wolvaardt have managed to shrugged off the initial difficulties as Gujarat seem to be back on track.
Marizanne Kapp removes Sophia Dunkley
Laura Wolvaardt and Sophia Dunkley open the batting for Gujarat
Laura Wolvaardt and Ashwani Kumari have been included in the playing XI.
Gujarat Giants playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari
Delhi made just one change as Poonam Yadav comes in for Tara Norris
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
Delhi Capitals won the toss and will bowl first against Gujarat Giants
Having lost their last two matches, Gujarat Giants are expected to come down hard on their opponents
Delhi Will rely a lot on powerhitter Shafali Varma
