GG Vs DC Highlights: Gujarat Giants Defeat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs

Gujarat Giants will be aiming for their second win in the Women's Premier League when they take on Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium. Delhi are on a two match winning run and thrashed Gujarat by 10 wickets in their previous fixture. The onus will be on Gujarat to avenge their previous defeat.

GG vs DC live

23:14 IST, March 16th 2023
Delhi captain analysed the loss

Meg Lanning: We felt that if we bat out the overs, we could actually get over the line. Gujarat team bowled very well. We didn’t play to our potential tonight. Our bowlers did an excellent job and I think they were 20-25 short. We didn’t take that many wickets but we contained them quite well. With wickets in the back end, obviously they would score a bit. It is a good learning opportunity for us. My shot to get out was poor. Playing across the line on a track where I should have played straight and two key run-outs. We lost momentum as we kept losing wickets but credit to Gujarat. (On Harleen Deol) We spoke a bit about her, she bowls a bit of off spin and leg spin. She put the balls in the right areas and got the rewards. Everyone has been busy so they will enjoy their time off tomorrow.

23:14 IST, March 16th 2023
Sneh Rana delighted to finally pick up a win

Sneh Rana : The smile is always there. We felt 150 was a par score with this ground and conditions. (On Meg Lanning's wicket) Yeah, it was a big wicket, enjoyed it. I think the momentum was in our favour only, Kim Garth started brilliantly. Whoever contributes to the team, will be the best. We need two good partnerships to get a good score, and we got that today. Everyone was in a positive mindset right from warm-ups, and we knew we had to do it today.

23:14 IST, March 16th 2023
Ashleigh Gardner is the player of the match

Ashleigh Gardner has been adjudged the player of the match for his all round performance

22:44 IST, March 16th 2023
Gujarat Giants Defeat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs

Ashleigh Gardner takes up the last wicket as Gujarat Giants recorded a famous victory over Delhi Capitals

22:36 IST, March 16th 2023
9 down for Delhi ; 135/9 in 18 overs

 Arundhati Reddy departs after a well made 17 ball 25

22:21 IST, March 16th 2023
Radha Yadav added just 1 run as she returns to the dugout ; DC 100/8

Sushma Yadav takes a good catch behind the stumps as Kanwar dismisses Radha Yadav

22:15 IST, March 16th 2023
Marizanne Kapp didn't have many chance ; DC 97/7 in 13.4 overs

A direct throw from Kanwar hits the stumps as Marizanne Kapp walks back towards the pavillion

22:15 IST, March 16th 2023
Six down for Gujarat as Tanya departs ; 97/6 in 13.2 overs

Ashleigh Gardner removes the stumps of Tanya Bhatia

22:05 IST, March 16th 2023
Jonassen fails to capitalise much as she departs for ; 81/5 in 11 overs

Harleen Deol picks up the prized wicket of Jess Jonassen.

21:44 IST, March 16th 2023
Delhi is in grave danger as Jemimah goes back ; 52/4 in 6.5 overs

It's a straigh forward catch for Sushma Verma as Jemimah walks back towards the pavillion

21:44 IST, March 16th 2023
Delhi three down as Capsey departs ; 50/3 in 15.5 overs

Alice Capsey involved in a mixup with Jemimah as a direct throw was enough to get her out.

21:44 IST, March 16th 2023
Meg Lanning departs ; 48/3 in 5.3 overs

Sneh Rana removes Meg lanning who fails to read a fuller delivery

21:20 IST, March 16th 2023
Tanuja Kanwar removes the dangerous Shafali Varma ; DC 10/1 in 1.5 overs

Tanuja Kanwar removes Shafali Varma who has a very unlucky dismissal

20:57 IST, March 16th 2023
Jonassen dismisses Hemalatha ; Gujarat set up a 148 run target for Delhi

Gujarat Giants have set up a 148 run target for Delhi Capitals

20:53 IST, March 16th 2023
Laura Wolvaardt departs ; GG 134/3 in 18.4 overs

Arundhati Reddy removes the stumps of Laura Wolvaardt who was looking dangerous

20:44 IST, March 16th 2023
Laura Wolvaardt hits his miaden WPL fifty ; GG 116/2 in 17 overs

Laura Wolvaardt has registered her maiden WPL half-century in 41 balls.

20:37 IST, March 16th 2023
Laura Wolvaardt marching towards a well deserved half century ; GG 109/2 in 16 0vers

Laura Wolvaardt has brought in some big hitting as the South African has been hitting all over the field.

20:25 IST, March 16th 2023
Ashleigh Gardner looks to be on song ; GG 74/2 after 13 overs

Ashleigh Gardner hits consecutive fours to inject some much needed pace for Gujarat Giants

20:14 IST, March 16th 2023
Jess Jonassen removes Harleen Deol ; GG 54/2 after 10 overs

Harleen Deol tries to cut away the ball but it nicks her bat and Bhatia had no issue in taking a comfortable catch behind the stumps.

19:58 IST, March 16th 2023
Harleen and Wolvaardt consolidate Gujarat's position ; GG 39/1 after 7 overs

Harleehn Deol and Laura Wolvaardt have managed to shrugged off the initial difficulties as Gujarat seem to be back on track.

19:36 IST, March 16th 2023
Delhi strike first blood ; GG 4/1 after 1 over

Marizanne Kapp removes Sophia Dunkley 

19:36 IST, March 16th 2023
Wolvaardt and Dunkley open the batting

Laura Wolvaardt and Sophia Dunkley open the batting for Gujarat

19:10 IST, March 16th 2023
Gujarat Giants made two changes

Laura Wolvaardt and Ashwani Kumari have been included in the playing XI.

Gujarat Giants playing XI: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari

19:10 IST, March 16th 2023
Poonam Yadav comes in for Tara Norris

Delhi made just one change as Poonam Yadav comes in for Tara Norris 

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

19:04 IST, March 16th 2023
Delhi won the toss and will bowl first

Delhi Capitals won the toss and will bowl first against Gujarat Giants

18:54 IST, March 16th 2023
Gujarat Giants will be determined for a victory

Having lost their last two matches, Gujarat Giants are expected to come down hard on their opponents

18:54 IST, March 16th 2023
Shafali Varma will play a crucial role for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Will rely a lot on powerhitter Shafali Varma

 

