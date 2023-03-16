GG Vs DC Highlights: Gujarat Giants Defeat Delhi Capitals By 11 Runs

Meg Lanning: We felt that if we bat out the overs, we could actually get over the line. Gujarat team bowled very well. We didn’t play to our potential tonight. Our bowlers did an excellent job and I think they were 20-25 short. We didn’t take that many wickets but we contained them quite well. With wickets in the back end, obviously they would score a bit. It is a good learning opportunity for us. My shot to get out was poor. Playing across the line on a track where I should have played straight and two key run-outs. We lost momentum as we kept losing wickets but credit to Gujarat. (On Harleen Deol) We spoke a bit about her, she bowls a bit of off spin and leg spin. She put the balls in the right areas and got the rewards. Everyone has been busy so they will enjoy their time off tomorrow.