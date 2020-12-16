GG Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Final Preview

The final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 will see the Galle Gladiators lock horns against the Jaffna Stallions at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota on Wednesday evening. The match is scheduled to be played from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Let's look at GG vs JS Dream11 prediction, GG vs JS match prediction, and other details of the game.

Galle Gladiators bounced back in the Lanka Premier League after losing 5 games at the start. Under the captaincy of Bhanuka Rajapaksha, the team have managed to cement a slot in the finals of the tournament after defeating Colombo Kings in their semi-finals. Jaffna Stallions, on the other hand, cruised into the finals after registering a comfortable win against Dambulla Viiking in the semi-finals. They boast experienced campaigners in Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, and star performers like Johnson Charles, Wanindu Hasaranga and look like a more settled team.

Also Read Chris Lynn Fined Shahid Afridi's Entire LPL 2020 Salary For Breaching BBL 10 Protocols

GG vs JS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batsmen: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shehan Jayasuriya, Johnson Charles, Danushka Gunathilaka, Shoaib Malik (C)

All-rounders: Thisara Perera (VC)

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir

Also Read Steve Smith Hits Out In The Nets Post Sore Back, Set For Pink-ball Test Vs India: WATCH

GG vs JS playing 11 (most likely)

Galle Gladiators: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sahan Arachchige, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Shehan Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Thushara Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir,

Jaffna Stallions: Johnson Charles, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Thisara Perera, Usman Shinwari, Duanne Olivier, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga

Also Read India Vs Australia 1st Test: Ricky Ponting Suggests Debatable Addition To Australian XI

GG vs JS match prediction

Jaffna Stallions walk into the match as favorites and look most likely to win the match. However, the Galle Gladiators also boast the firepower required to upset any opposition. They seem to have found their mojo back at the perfect moment as they play the final tonight. The Lanka Premier League 2020 finals surely promise to be a thrilling encounter filled with plenty of action.

Also Read Sunil Narine Expecting First Child With Wife Anjellia, Kolkata IPL Team And Fans Elated

Note: The above GG vs JS Dream11 prediction, GG vs JS Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GG vs JS Dream11 Team and GG vs JS playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.