GG Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors will take on each other in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our GG vs NW Dream11 prediction, GG vs NW Dream11 team, GG vs NW best team and GG vs NW player record.

GG vs NW match preview

Ginger Generals are currently second on the points table following one win and one loss from two matches played so far. The team started the campaign with a victory against the Bay Leaf Blasters but the winning momentum was brought to a halt after losing their second match to Clove Challengers. They would love to get back to winning ways.

Nutmeg Warriors also have a similar result as Ginger Generals but are down on the points table due to net run rate. Warriors won their first match against the Cinnamon Pacers before losing to the Saffron Strikers in their next match. The Warriors will aim to do well when they take on the Generals.

GG vs NW weather report

The condition looks partly sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the GG vs NW Dream11 prediction a tough one.

GG vs NW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

GG vs NW player record

Ginger Generals will be looking forward to Larry Edward and Nicklaus Redhead doing well for the team in the upcoming match. The team will want them to play well and help them climb the points table. Nutmeg Warriors on the other hand will want Andre Fletcher and H Jackson to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

GG vs NW Dream11 team

GG vs NW Dream11 prediction

As per our GG vs NW Dream11 prediction, GG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GG vs NW player record and as a result, the GG vs NW best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GG vs NW Dream11 team and GG vs NW prediction does not guarantee positive results

