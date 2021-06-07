GG Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

Ginger Generals will lock horns with Nutmeg Warriors in Match 22 of Spice Isle T20 2021 on Monday, June 7 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada. The Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting game, here is our GG vs NW Dream11 prediction, GG vs NW Dream11 team, GG vs NW best team and GG vs NW player record.

Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors Preview

The Generals have had a mixed tournament so far, having won three and lost as many out of the seven matches they have played with one game being abandoned. They are coming on the back of a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Clove Challengers in their last game. With 7 points to their name, they are currently placed at the third spot in the Spice Isle T20 points table.

On the other hand, the Warriors' campaign so far has been marred with inconsistency. Out of seven matches, they have managed to win just two, lost four and one game was abandoned. Despite putting in a remarkable batting performance in the last game, their bowlers let them down as they faced a six-wicket defeat. Nutmeg Warriors are placed at the penultimate position in the Spice Isle T20 points table with 5 points. As far as the first fixture between these two sides is concerned, it was the Generals who defeated the Warriors by 14 runs.

GG vs NW pitch report

The pitch in Grenada has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets.

GG vs NW weather report

The condition looks cloudy with a chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. There are high chances of rain interrupting the game which makes the GG vs NW Dream11 prediction a tough one.

GG vs NW player record

Ginger Generals will be looking forward to Roland Cato and Nicklaus Redhead doing well for the team in the upcoming match. The team will want them to play well and help them climb the points table. Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, will want Andre Fletcher and H Jackson to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

GG vs NW Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M Anil

Batsmen: R Cato (Vice-captain), S Regis, B Wavel

All-rounders: A Fletcher (Captain), A Alexis, M Donald Daniel

Bowlers: E LArry, R Nicklaus, D Cyrus, H Jackson

GG vs NW Dream11 prediction

As per our GG vs NW Dream11 prediction, GG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The GG vs NW player record and as a result, the GG vs NW best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GG vs NW Dream11 team and GG vs NW prediction does not guarantee positive results.

