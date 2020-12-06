GGC Vs BDH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangladesh T20 League Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Gazi Group Chattogram (GGC) will go up against Beximco Dhaka (BDH) in the upcoming match of the Bangladesh T20 on Sunday, December 6 at 1:00 PM IST. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. Here's a look at our GGC vs BDH Dream11 prediction, probable GGC vs BDH playing 11 and GGC vs BDH Dream11 team.
Gazi Group Chattogram is currently leading the Bangladesh T20 points table with eight points. Soumya Sarkar and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Beximco Dhaka, on the other hand, are at the second last (4th) spot of the charts with four points and a win-loss record of 2-3.
Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Shamsur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha, Shoriful Islam, Mehadi Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
Mushfiqur Rahim, Rubel Hossain, Robiul Islam Robi, Nasum Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Hider, Yasir Ali, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Pinak Ghosh, Nayeem Hasan, Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan, Shafiqul Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Md Naim Sheikh
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Gazi Group Chattogram will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The GGC vs BDH match prediction and GGC vs BDH Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GGC vs BDH Dream11 team and GGC vs BDH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
