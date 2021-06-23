GGC Vs MSC Dream11: Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka Premier League 2021 Preview

The Gazi Group Cricketers will take on the Mohammedan Sporting Club in a group stage match of the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League 2021. The match is set to begin at 8:30 AM IST (9:00 AM local time) from the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on June 24, 2021. Here is our GGC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

Dhaka T20 League 2021: GGC vs MSC preview

Match 79 of the Dhaka T20 2021 will see the Gazi Group Cricketers go up against the Mohammedan Sporting Club on Thursday, June 24. Currently, in 5th place on the table, the Gazi Group Cricketers have managed 17 points from seven wins, six losses and three draws so far in the tournament. Just behind them in the 6th spot with seven wins and losses, the Mohammedan Sporting Club will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having lost their last four games. The GGC vs MSC scorecard from their last game shows a 7 wicket win for the Gazi Group Cricketers side.

GGC vs MSC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has generally been a bowling friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 100-110 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a low scoring one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match so we can expect an uninterrupted game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 83% humidity and 92% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

GGC vs MSC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

GGC: Mahmudullah, Akbar Ali, Zakir Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Hasan Mahmud, Ariful Haque, Sanjit Saha, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan

MSC: Abdul Mazid, Parvez Hossain Emon, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom , Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed, Ruyel Miah

GGC vs MSC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan

Vice-Captain – Soumya Sarkar, Abu Jayed

Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

GGC vs MSC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Irfan Sukkur

Batsmen – Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Parvez-Hossain, Mominul Haque

All-rounders – Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers – Mukidul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nasum Ahmed

GGC vs MSC Dream11 Prediction

According to our GGC vs MSC Dream11 prediction, the Gazi Group Cricketers are likely to edge past Mohammedan Sporting Club and win this match.

Note: The GGC vs MSC player record and as a result, the GGC vs MSC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The GGC vs MSC Dream11 team and GGC vs MSC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Bangladesh Cricket website