GHC Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) will face Empire Cricket Club (ECC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier League T20. The match between both the teams will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Tuesday, August 4 at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, GHC vs ECC Dream11 team and GHC vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction and preview

The match looks to be a one-sided affair on paper with Empire Cricket Club currently sitting at the 2nd position with 9 wins from their 12 matches so far. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki are lying at the bottom of the table and have registered just a couple of wins from their 11 matches so far. ECC is expected to put up a great performance and win the match.

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs ECC Dream11 team

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs ECC Dream11 team: GHC

Adnan Ahmad, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Hamzah Mukhtar, Rizwan Ali, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Abdullah Attiqe, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Naveed Shahid, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Sohail Amin

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs ECC Dream11 team: ECC

Vanraaj Padhaal, Hemanathan Kumar, Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Bineet Panda, Abdul Ghaffar, Raaz Muhammad, Jo Hadley, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Richard Savage, Chandra Sehkhar, Hyde Hytti, Shoaib Tahir, Shoaib Qureshi, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Kushagra Bhatnagar, S Gowri Srinivasan, Zeerak Ijaz

GHC vs ECC Dream11 top picks

Here's our GHC vs ECC Dream11 top picks for the GHC vs ECC Dream11 game -

Abdullah Attiqe

M Imran

Z Rehman

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs ECC probable Playing XI

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs ECC probable Playing XI: GHC

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Hamzah Mukhtar, Naveed Shahid, Asad Ljaz, Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal.

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs ECC probable Playing XI: ECC

Jonathan Scamans, Udyabhaskar Nandini, Chandra Shekhar, Ravi Kumar, Jagdeesh Rajahmundry, Abdul Gaffar, Mahesh Balsaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Muhammad Imran, Raaz Muhammad, Kushagra Bhatnagar.

GHC vs ECC Dream11 team

GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction

As per our GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, ECC is favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction, GHC vs ECC Dream11 top picks and GHC vs ECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHC vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)