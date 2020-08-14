GHC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live

Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) will face GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in a league match in the Finnish Premier League T20 this weekend. The match will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Friday, August 14 at 8:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, GHC vs GHG Dream11 team and GHC vs GHG Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: AUT-W Vs GR-W T20I Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction and preview

Greater Helsinki CC currently occupy the 6th spot on the points table after picking up wins in 4 matches in the tournament. On the other hand, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana are placed 4th with 6 wins so far in the tournament. Coming into the match, GHG have lost their last two matches against SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti and Helsinki Cricket Club. GHC, on the other hand, are on the winning track as they have won their last two matches and are favourites to win this match with momentum on their side.

Also Read: AUT-W Vs GR-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, 4th T20I Live

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHC vs GHG Dream11 team, squad list

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHC vs GHG Dream11 team: GHC squad

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Sohail Amin, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Kamran Waheed, Pranjay Arya, Ronald Peter, Asad Ijaz, Ahmed Cheema, Rizwan Ali.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KXIP Rubbish Karun Nair Coronavirus Reports, Claim Batsman Had 'mild Fever'

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHC vs GHG Dream11 team: GHG squad

Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Umair Akhtar, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Muhammad Hassan, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Arslan Gondal, Mohammad Azhar, Ali Masood, Md Junaid Khan, Irfan Yousefzai, Zubair Tariq.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Completes 30 Years Of Scoring 1st Test Century For India On Aug 14: Watch

GHC vs GHG Dream11 top picks

Ziaur Rehman

Hamzah Mukhtar

Muhammad Gawas

Naveed Shahid

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHC vs GHG probable playing XI

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHC vs GHG probable playing XI: GHC

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Hamzah Mukhtar, Ghulfam Nazir, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Sohail Amin, Abdullah Attiqe, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad.

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHC vs GHG probable playing XI: GHG

Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Umair Akhtar, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Muhammad Hassan.

GHC vs GHG Dream11 team

GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction

As per our GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, GHC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, GHC vs GHG Dream11 top picks and GHC vs GHG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHC vs GHG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: European Cricket YouTube