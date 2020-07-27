GHC vs HCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Greater Helsinki CC (GHC) will face Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) in the league match of the Finnish Premier LeagueT20. The match between both the teams will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Monday, July 27 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, GHC vs HCC Dream11 team and GHC vs HCC Dream11 top picks.

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC Dream11 preview

HCC has so far won four of their ten matches in the tournament and a win over GHC will further strengthen their position on the points table. On the other hand, GHC are struggling in the tournament and have registered just a couple of victories in their nine matches till now.

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC Dream11 team

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC Dream11 team: GHC

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC Dream11 team: HCC

Aniketh Pusthay (C), Zakiullah Kamal, Akhil Arjunan, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Amrik Bhatia, Rakesh Bhatia, Abbas Khan, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Adnan Syed, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Aminullah Malikzay, Arun Bhatia, Abrar Mirza, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Avnish Kumar, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Amit Singh, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Zahidullah Kamal, and Gautam Bhaskar.

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC Dream11 top picks

Here's our GHC vs HCC Dream11 top picks for the GHC vs HCC Dream11 team -

Z Rehman, N Shahid, K Rahman Mangal

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC playing XI

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC playing XI: GHC

Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Hamzah Mukhtar, Naveed Shahid, Asad Ljaz, Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Pranjay Arya, Ahmed Cheema

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction: GHC vs HCC playing XI: HCC

Ghulam Abbas Butt, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Zahidullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Aniketh Pushthay, Akhil Arjunan, Faheem Nellancheri, Zakiullah Kamal, Maneesh Chauhan, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia.

GHC vs HCC Dream11 team

GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction

As per our GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, HCC are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction, GHC vs HCC Dream11 top picks and GHC vs HCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHC vs HCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)