GHG Vs BTC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Helsinki Gymkhana is back in action to face Bengal Tigers in the league match of the Finnish Premier LeagueT20. The match between both the teams will be played at Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava on Tuesday, July 28 at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs BTC Dream11 team and GHG vs BTC Dream11 top picks.

GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC Dream11 preview

GHG side is lying 3rd on the points table with 11 points, whereas BTC is currently at the 4th spot with 10 points in their kitty. With both, the team eyeing for a place in the knockout stage expect the match to e a closely fought contest.

GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC Dream11 team



GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC Dream11 team: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (C), Simranjeet Brar (WK), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Umair Akhtar.

GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC Dream11 team: BTC

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha (c), Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi.

GHG vs BTC Dream11 top picks

Here's our GHG vs BTC Dream11 top picks for the GHG vs BTC Dream11 team -

SU Rehman, M Gawas, M Amin

GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC playing XI



GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC playing XI: GHG

Pankaj Saharan, Saif-ur-Rehman, Ali Masood, Muhammad Gawas, Bilal Masud, Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman.

GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs BTC playing XI: NCT

Muhammad Imrul Abedin, Mehran Amin, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Nurul Huda, Osman Ibrahim, Shahrukh Ali, Habib Al Amin, Rony Sardar, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Sarwar Jahan.

GHG vs BTC Dream11

GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction

As per our GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction, GHG are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs BTC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs BTC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHG vs BTC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)