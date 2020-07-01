GHG Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live Game Info

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will square off against Empire CC in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday, July 1. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our GHG vs ECC Dream11 team and GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction along with the GHG vs ECC Dream11 top picks.

GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction: Squads

GHG squad:

Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan

ECC squad:

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

GHG vs ECC Dream11 top picks

J Scamans

V Padhaal

M Gawas

GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XIs

GHG predicted playing XI:

Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan

ECC predicted playing XI:

Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team

GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction

As per our GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction, GHG are favourites to win the match.

Note: The GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs ECC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs ECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)