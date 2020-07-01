GHG Vs ECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana will square off against Empire CC in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League T20 on Wednesday, July 1. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 1 at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our GHG vs ECC Dream11 team and GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction along with the GHG vs ECC Dream11 top picks.
Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan
Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi
Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan
Jonathan Scamans, Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali
As per our GHG vs ECC Dream11 prediction, GHG are favourites to win the match.
(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)