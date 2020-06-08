GHG Vs FPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will take on Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) in the league stage match of the Finnish Premier T20 League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 8 at 8:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our GHG vs FPC Dream11 team and GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction along with the GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks.

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: Squads to form GHG vs FPC Dream11 team

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: GHG squad

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: FPC squad

M Aqeel, K Saeed, M Jatol, S Ullah-Khan, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, N Qureshi, S Karim, A Khan, K Qureshi, K Shaukat, N Malekzaei

GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks

Here's our GHG vs FPC top picks for the GHG vs FPC match

Pankaj Saharan

Atti Rehman

Faisal Shahzad

Miskeen Jatoi

Bilal Khan

Nesarulhaq Malekzaei

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs FPC predicted playing XI

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: GHG

Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: FPC

Muhammad Aqeel, Khalid Saeed, Miskeen Jatoi, Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Saadat Karim, Adil Khan, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat.

GHC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: SKK vs GHG Dream11 team

Here is the GHG vs FPC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction

GHG will start off as favourites to win this match.

Note: Please note that the above GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs FPC Dream11 team and GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The GHG vs FPC Dream11 team and GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)