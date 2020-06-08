GHG Vs FPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Quick links:
Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will take on Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) in the league stage match of the Finnish Premier T20 League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, June 8 at 8:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our GHG vs FPC Dream11 team and GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction along with the GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks.
Also Read: Jimmy Neesham States 3 'New Zealand Attributes' That Have Made The Nation Coronavirus-free
S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar.
Also Read: Vijay Shankar Credits Lakshmipathy Balaji For Overcoming Nidahas Trophy 'embarrassment'
M Aqeel, K Saeed, M Jatol, S Ullah-Khan, W Qureshi, Y Ghous, Z Waheed, B Khan, M Tariq Sarafraz, N Qureshi, S Karim, A Khan, K Qureshi, K Shaukat, N Malekzaei
Also Read: Yuvraj Singh Pokes Fun At Gautam Gambhir For 'not Smiling' In Latest Instagram Post
Here's our GHG vs FPC top picks for the GHG vs FPC match
Pankaj Saharan
Atti Rehman
Faisal Shahzad
Miskeen Jatoi
Bilal Khan
Nesarulhaq Malekzaei
Also Read: Will Appeal To Ganguly On Life Ban If He Becomes ICC President: Danish Kaneria
Simranjit Brar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Ahmad Jaleel, Nouman Raza, Faisal Shahzad, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai
Muhammad Aqeel, Khalid Saeed, Miskeen Jatoi, Waseem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Nadeem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Saadat Karim, Adil Khan, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Kashif Shaukat.
Here is the GHG vs FPC Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:
GHG will start off as favourites to win this match.
(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)