GHG Vs FPC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will take on Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) in the league stage match of the Finnish Premier T20 League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

Fans can play the GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs FPC Dream11 team.

GHG vs FPC Dream11 team

GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks

M Tariq Sarfraz (Captain) J Junbah (Vice-captain) S Sarfraz M Ghawas M Khan A Jaleel

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the GHG vs FPC Dream11 team

GHG vs FPC Dream11 team: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana squad

Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Ali Sarwar, Muhammad Ghawas, Nouman Raza, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Faisal Shahzad, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Muhammad Hassan, Simranjeet Brar, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Javed Jan, Umair Akhtar, Zubair Tariq, Saif Ur Rehman

GHG vs FPC Dream11 team: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club squad

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Miskeen Jatoi, Nadeem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Kashif Shaukat, M Aqeel, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Khalid Saeed, Adil Khan, Saadat Karim, Zishan Waheed, Yousaf Ghous, Subah Sadaqat, Jaree Junbah, Raees Ahmed

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs FPC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : W Qureshi, R Ahmad, N Khalid, S Sadaqat, A Qureshi, A Rehman, A Khan, B Khan, M Tariq Sarfraz, J Junbah and S Sarfraz

: W Qureshi, R Ahmad, N Khalid, S Sadaqat, A Qureshi, A Rehman, A Khan, B Khan, M Tariq Sarfraz, J Junbah and S Sarfraz GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: P Saharan, S ur Rehman, A Masood, S Gondal, S Brar, F Shahzad, I Yousufzai, J Jan, M Ghawas, M Khan and A Jaleel

GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction

Our GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction is that Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs FPC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs FPC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHG vs FPC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)