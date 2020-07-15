Finnish Premier League T20 GHG Vs FPC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) will take on Finnish Pakistani Club (FPC) in the league stage match of the Finnish Premier T20 League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 pm IST. The GHG vs FPC live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

GHG vs FPC live streaming: GHG vs FPC live match, Finnish Premier League T20 pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there is a mild chance of rain throughout the match, with the highest probability of rain being 31 percent. The pitch for the GHG vs FPC game has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 is likely to be a par score for this game.

GHG vs FPC live scores: GHG vs FPC live telecast in India and GHG vs FPC live streaming details

The GHG vs FPC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the GHG vs FPC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 match by logging onto Dream Sports' FanCode app to watch each ball of the GHG vs FPC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs FPC live streaming will begin on Wednesday, July 15 at 8:30 pm IST For the Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs FPC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs FPC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs FPC live scores: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana squad

Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Ali Sarwar, Muhammad Ghawas, Nouman Raza, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Faisal Shahzad, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Muhammad Hassan, Simranjeet Brar, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousufzai, Javed Jan, Umair Akhtar, Zubair Tariq, Saif Ur Rehman

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs FPC live scores: FPC Finnish Pakistani Club squad

Waseem Qureshi, Mohammed Tariq Sarfraz, Miskeen Jatoi, Nadeem Qureshi, Bilal Khan, Kashif Shaukat, M Aqeel, Nesarulhaq Malekzaei, Khalid Saeed, Adil Khan, Saadat Karim, Zishan Waheed, Yousaf Ghous, Subah Sadaqat, Jaree Junbah, Raees Ahmed

Finnish Premier League T20 GHG vs FPC live scores, probable playing XI

FPC Finnish Pakistani Club : W Qureshi, R Ahmad, N Khalid, S Sadaqat, A Qureshi, A Rehman, A Khan, B Khan, M Tariq Sarfraz, J Junbah, S Sarfraz

: W Qureshi, R Ahmad, N Khalid, S Sadaqat, A Qureshi, A Rehman, A Khan, B Khan, M Tariq Sarfraz, J Junbah, S Sarfraz GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: P Saharan, S ur Rehman, A Masood, S Gondal, S Brar, F Shahzad, I Yousufzai, J Jan, M Ghawas, M Khan, A Jaleel

