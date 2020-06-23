GHG Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T20 League Live Game Info

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) is all set to take on Greater Helsinki (GHC ) in the league match between both the teams in the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 23 at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs GHC Dream11 team and GHG vs GHC Dream11 top picks.

GHG vs GHC Dream11 preview

Helsinki Gymkhana registered their second consecutive win in the tournament with a six-wicket win over reigning Champions Helsinki Cricket Club. Shahid Gondal scored a fine half-century to guide Gymkhana past the finish line. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki also defeated Helsinki CC by 37 runs to win their first match of the tournament. Ghulfam Nazir’s half-century helped his side post the highest team total of this tournament while the duo of Naveed Shahid and Ali Waris chipped in with wickets to win the match.

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction: Squads for GHG vs GHC Dream11 team

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction: Squads for GHG vs GHC Dream11 team: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman and Qais Yousufzai

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction: Squads for GHG vs GHC Dream11 team: GHC

Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter

GHG vs GHC Dream11 top picks

Here's our GHG vs GHC Dream11 top picks for the GHG vs GHC Dream11 game of the match -

N Shahid

P Saharan

A Jaleel

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs GHC Dream11 predicted playing XIs

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs GHC Dream11 predicted playing XIs: GHG

S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction: GHG vs GHC Dream11 predicted playing XIs: GHC

A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.

GHG vs GHC Dream11 team

GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction

As per our GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction, GHG are favourites to win the match.

Note: The GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs GHC Dream11 top picks and GHG vs GHC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)