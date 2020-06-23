GHG Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T20 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) is all set to take on Greater Helsinki (GHC ) in the league match between both the teams in the Finnish Premier League T20 tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, June 23 at Kerava National Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction, GHG vs GHC Dream11 team and GHG vs GHC Dream11 top picks.
Helsinki Gymkhana registered their second consecutive win in the tournament with a six-wicket win over reigning Champions Helsinki Cricket Club. Shahid Gondal scored a fine half-century to guide Gymkhana past the finish line. On the other hand, Greater Helsinki also defeated Helsinki CC by 37 runs to win their first match of the tournament. Ghulfam Nazir’s half-century helped his side post the highest team total of this tournament while the duo of Naveed Shahid and Ali Waris chipped in with wickets to win the match.
Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman and Qais Yousufzai
Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad and Ronald Peter
Here's our GHG vs GHC Dream11 top picks for the GHG vs GHC Dream11 game of the match -
N Shahid
P Saharan
A Jaleel
S Brar, A Jaleel, N Raza, M Gawas, S Gondal, F Shahzad, P Saharan, N Khalid, J Jan, A Rehman, I Yousefzai, U Akhtar
A Attiqe, G Nazir, C Shabbir, A Ahmad, K Waheed, A Ijaz, Z Rehman, A Waris, R Ali, R Peter, K Muhammad, P Garhwal, N Shahid, S Amin, A Hussain.
As per our GHG vs GHC Dream11 prediction, GHG are favourites to win the match.
(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / TWITTER)